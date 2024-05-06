Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 06 May 2024
Air Date: Mon 6 May 2024
Join the Project hosts Sarah Harris, Waleed Aly, Sam Taunton, Steve Price and guest Sooshi Mango as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Callum & Jake Robinson Confirmed Dead By Mexican Police
Surfer Randy Dibble was meant to go on the fateful camping trip in Mexico with Callum and Jake Robinson and Jack Carter Rhoad, who were found dead after a week of searches. Randy tells us what kind of person his friend Callum was and the one regret he has about the advice he gave him.
Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Visits' Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi' At The White House On May The Fourth
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has dropped by the White House on May The Fourth Day for a visit with US President Joe Biden and walked away with a pair of the president's aviator sunglasses and a greater respect for the office.
