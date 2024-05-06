The Project

French Bakers Claim World Record For Longest Baguette

A group of French bakers have claimed the Guinness World Record for the longest baguette, baking a mammoth 140.5 metre-long loaf.

The baguette was baked at the Suresnes Baguette Show in Suresnes, Paris, on Sunday. 

The team of 12 worked for nearly 14 hours to create the enormous baguette, which is roughly 235 times longer than a traditional one.

Ahead of the record attempt, organisers said the baguette would be made “according to the rules of the art, with wheat flour, water, yeast and salt as the only ingredients.” 

The dough was kneaded and shaped before being “baked in front of the public in a rolling oven under a tent,” said organisers. 

In a statement, Suresnes mayor Guillaume Boudy applauded the bakers and celebrated the win for France.

"Suresnes is proud to have been the scene of this record for the longest baguette in the world which promotes a national symbol of our gastronomy as well as the artisans who perpetuate its know-how," Boudy said. 

The previous record was set by a 132.63m baguette bakes in the Italian city of Como in 2019.

Part of the baguette was cut, spread with Nutella, and shared with the public, while another part was distributed to people living on the streets in Suresnes who were suffering from food insecurity.

