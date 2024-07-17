Widow Of Trump Shooting Victim Declined Biden Call Because Late-Husband Was ‘Devout Republican’

Helen Comperatore told the New York Post, that while she doesn’t blame Biden, she “didn’t want to talk to him”.

“I support Trump. That’s who I’m voting for, but I don’t have ill will towards Biden,” she said.

“He didn’t do anything bad to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did.”

“My husband was a devout Republican, and he would not have wanted me to talk to him.”

On Tuesday, NBC News reported Donald Trump had reached to the family, according to Corey Comperatore’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was a fire chief and reportedly spent his final moments trying to save his two daughters who he had attended the rally with.

Biden said at a White House news conference that Comperatore died “protecting his family from the bullets that were being fired”.

“And he lost his life. God love him.”