Widow Of Trump Shooting Victim Declined Biden Call Because Late-Husband Was ‘Devout Republican’

The widow of Corey Comperatore, the man shot and killed during a Trump rally, has declined a call from President Joe Biden because her late husband was a “devout Republican”.

Helen Comperatore told the New York Post, that while she doesn’t blame Biden, she “didn’t want to talk to him”.

“I support Trump. That’s who I’m voting for, but I don’t have ill will towards Biden,” she said.

“He didn’t do anything bad to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did.”

“My husband was a devout Republican, and he would not have wanted me to talk to him.”

On Tuesday, NBC News reported Donald Trump had reached to the family, according to Corey Comperatore’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was a fire chief and reportedly spent his final moments trying to save his two daughters who he had attended the rally with.

Biden said at a White House news conference that Comperatore died “protecting his family from the bullets that were being fired”.

“And he lost his life. God love him.”

    The Royal Australian Mint has released a set of limited edition $2 coins for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic teams.
    Adele has said she has no plans to release new music anytime soon, as she prepares to take a "big break" following the conclusion of her Munich residency.
    In the age of digital communication, it turns out 41 per cent of us feel like our texts are “naked” if they don’t include an emoji.
    The United States received intelligence in recent weeks about an Iranian plot to assassinate former president Donald Trump, CNN says, and a US official says the Secret Service shared details of an increased threat with Trump'
    IndiGo, one of India’s biggest airlines, has launched a feature that allows solo female travellers to choose seats next to other women.