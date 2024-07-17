The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Indian Airline Gives Women Option To Choose Seats Next To Other Women

Indian Airline Gives Women Option To Choose Seats Next To Other Women

IndiGo, one of India’s biggest airlines, has launched a feature that allows solo female travellers to choose seats next to other women.

Even women travelling as part of a group will be able to see the gender of the people they’re booking seats next to.

Male passengers will not be able to see the gender of passengers when selecting seats.

In a statement to CNN, IndiGo said: “IndiGo is proud to announce the introduction of a new feature that aims to make the travel experience more comfortable for our female passengers.

“We are committed to providing an unparalleled travel experience for all our passengers, and this new feature is just one of the many steps we are taking towards achieving that goal.”

The airline has not specified a reason for the new feature.

Adele Plans To Take 'Big Break' From Music
NEXT STORY

Adele Plans To Take 'Big Break' From Music

Advertisement

Related Articles

Adele Plans To Take 'Big Break' From Music

Adele Plans To Take 'Big Break' From Music

Adele has said she has no plans to release new music anytime soon, as she prepares to take a "big break" following the conclusion of her Munich residency.
41% Of People Think Emojis Are Needed In Texts To Feel Complete

41% Of People Think Emojis Are Needed In Texts To Feel Complete

In the age of digital communication, it turns out 41 per cent of us feel like our texts are “naked” if they don’t include an emoji.
U.S. Had Intel Of Iranian Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump

U.S. Had Intel Of Iranian Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump

The United States received intelligence in recent weeks about an Iranian plot to assassinate former president Donald Trump, CNN says, and a US official says the Secret Service shared details of an increased threat with Trump'
Widow Of Trump Shooting Victim Declined Biden Call Because Late-Husband Was ‘Devout Republican’

Widow Of Trump Shooting Victim Declined Biden Call Because Late-Husband Was ‘Devout Republican’

The widow of Corey Comperatore, the man shot and killed during a Trump rally, has declined a call from President Joe Biden because her late husband was a “devout Republican”.
Thailand Introduces Digital Nomad Visa, Meaning You Could Work There For 6 Months If You Want

Thailand Introduces Digital Nomad Visa, Meaning You Could Work There For 6 Months If You Want

Australians visiting Thailand can now stay for double the amount of time previously without needing a visa, thanks to new rules.