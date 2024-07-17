Indian Airline Gives Women Option To Choose Seats Next To Other Women

Even women travelling as part of a group will be able to see the gender of the people they’re booking seats next to.

Male passengers will not be able to see the gender of passengers when selecting seats.

In a statement to CNN, IndiGo said: “IndiGo is proud to announce the introduction of a new feature that aims to make the travel experience more comfortable for our female passengers.

“We are committed to providing an unparalleled travel experience for all our passengers, and this new feature is just one of the many steps we are taking towards achieving that goal.”

The airline has not specified a reason for the new feature.