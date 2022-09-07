How To Watch Sunday Hoops NBL on 10 play

The tip-off for the 2022/2023 Hungry Jack’s NBL Season has been announced, and from Sunday, 2 October fans can catch two explosive NBL matches every Sunday on 10 Peach and streamed live on 10 play.

From 2pm each Sunday, four hours of high-octane basketball will be available LIVE and free to sport-lovers and adrenaline-junkies alike.

Supporters will have a front row seat to the biggest games of the season, as the NBL’s best, battle it out for the coveted 2022/2023 championship.

Start warming up for Sunday Hoops NBL every Sunday from Sunday, 2 October LIVE and free on 10 play on demand,

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps: Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra (Roku) TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and Google TV.

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 play app homepage.

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 play app on your mobile device.

How can i use Chromecast to watch 10 play

