Bellator MMA™ Bellator is a leading mixed martial arts and kickboxing organization featuring many of the best fighters in the world. Under the direction of veteran fight promoter Scott Coker, Bellator is available to nearly 1 billion people worldwide in over 160 countries. In the United States, Bellator can be seen on Paramount Network and DAZN, the world’s first truly dedicated LIVE sports streaming service.

Bellator is comprised of an executive team that includes top industry professionals in television production, live event orchestration, fighter development/relations, venue procurement, sponsorship creation/development, international licensing, marketing, advertising, publicity and commission relations. Bellator is based in Hollywood, Calif. and owned by entertainment giant Viacom, home to the world's premier entertainment brands that connect with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online and mobile platforms.

Watch all 2022 main card Bellator MMA fighting events LIVE and free in Australia on 10 play and check out the Bellator MMA Past Events Library with over 500 hours of all the best Bellator MMA and Bellator Kickboxing events dating back to 2014.

Bellator MMA 2022 Live Streaming 10 play Schedule