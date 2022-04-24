Bellator

Bellator Past Events Library

Get back into the cage with the Bellator MMA 10 play library

Not only can you watch the 2021 Bellator MMA season live on 10 play, you can also watch past events on demand!

Our Bellator Past Events Library houses over 400 hours of epic Bellator MMA and Bellator Kickboxing history-making fights, going back as far as 2014.

Bellator 2022 Event Schedule

2022 Events:

YEAR EVENT MAIN CARD LINK                             
2022 284 Gracie vs Yamauchi Watch Now
2022 283 Lima vs Jackson Watch Now
2022 282 Mousasi vs Eblen Watch Now
2022 Special 12 London: MVP vs Storley Watch Now
2022 Special 11 Paris: Bader vs  Kongo 2 Watch Now
2022 279 Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 Watch Now
2022 278 Velasquez vs Carmouche Watch Now
2022 277 McKee vs Pitbull 2 Watch Now
2022 276 Borics vs Burnell Watch Now
2022 275 Mousasi vs Vanderford Watch Now
2022 274 Gracie vs Storley Watch Now
2022 273 Bader vs Moldavsky Watch Now

2021 Events currently available:

YEAR EVENT MAIN CARD LINK                             
2021 272 Pettis vs. Horiguchi Watch Now
2021 271 Cyborg vs. Kavanagh Watch Now
2021 270 Gallagher vs. Mix Watch Now
2021 269 Fedor vs. Johnson  Watch Now
2021 268 Nemkov vs. Anglickas  Watch Now
2021 267 Lima vs. Page  Watch Now
2021 266 Davis vs. Romero  Watch Now
2021 265 Kongo vs. Kharitonov  Watch Now
2021 264 Mousasi vs. Salter  Watch Now
2021 263 Pitbull vs. McKee  Watch Now
2021 262 Velasquez vs. Kielholtz  Watch Now
2021 261 Johnson vs. Moldavsky  Watch Now
2021 260 Lima vs. Amosov  Watch Now
2021 259 Cyborg vs. Smith 2  Watch Now
2021 258 Archuleta vs. Pettis  Watch Now
2021 257 Nemkov vs. Davis 2  Watch Now
2021 256 Bader vs. Machida 2  Watch Now
2021 255 Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2  Watch Now

2020 Events currently available:

YEAR EVENT MAIN CARD LINK
2020  254 Macfarlane vs. Velasquez Watch Now
2020  253 Caldwell vs. McKee Watch Now
2020  252 Pitbull vs. Carvalho Watch Now
2020  251 Manhoef vs. Anderson Watch Now
2020  250 Mousasi vs. Lima Watch Now
2020  249 Cyborg vs. Blencowe Watch Now
2020  248 MVP vs. Houston Watch Now
2020  247 Jackson vs. Kielholtz Watch Now
2020  246  Archuleta vs. Mix Watch Now
2020  245  Davis vs. Machida II Watch Now
2020  244 Bader vs. Nemkov Watch Now
2020  243 Chandler vs. Henderson II Watch Now
2020  242 Bandejas vs. Pettis Watch Now
2020  240 Primus vs. Bungard Watch Now
2020  239 Ruth vs Amosov Watch Now
2020  238 Budd vs. Cyborg Watch Now
2020 Special 10 Kongo vs. Johnson II Watch Now
2020 Special 9 Milan: Gallagher vs. Ellenor Watch Now
2020 Special 8 Milan: Edwards vs. Van Steenis Watch Now
2020 Special 1 Dublin: McCourt vs. Ruis Watch Now

2019 Events currently available:

YEAR EVENT MAIN CARD LINK
2019 237 Fedor vs. Rampage Watch Now
2019 236 Macfarlane vs. Jackson Watch Now
2019 235 Salute The Troops: Barnett vs. Markes Watch Now
2019 234 Kharitonov vs. Vassell Watch Now
2019 233 Salter vs. Van Steenis Watch Now
2019 232 MacDonald vs. Lima 2 Watch Now
2019 231 Mir vs. Nelson Watch Now
2019 230 Carvalho vs. Nemkov Watch Now
2019 229 Koreshkov vs. Larkin Watch Now
2019 228 Pitbull vs. Archuleta Watch Now
2019 227 Henderson vs. Jury Watch Now
2019 226 Bader vs. Kongo Watch Now
2019 225 Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2 Watch Now
2019 224 Budd vs. Rubin Watch Now
2019 223 Daley vs. Silva Watch Now
2019 222 Machida vs. Sonnen Watch Now
2019 221 Chandler vs. Pitbull Watch Now
2019 220 Macdonald vs. Fitch Watch Now
2019 219 Awad vs. Girtz Watch Now
2019 218  Sanchez vs. Karakhanyan Watch Now
2019 217 Gallagher vs. Graham Watch Now
2019 216 MVP vs. Daley Watch Now
2019 215 Mitrione vs. Kharitonov Watch Now
2019 214 Fedor vs. Bader Watch Now
2019 Special 6 London: MVP vs. Melillo Watch Now
2019 Special 5 Milan: Manhoef vs. Bahati Watch Now
2019 Special 4 Dublin: Gallagher vs. Salazar Watch Now
2019 Special 3 London: Mousasi vs. Lovato Watch Now
2019 Special 2 Birmingham: Primus vs. Wilde Watch Now
2019 Special 1 Newcastle: Pitbull vs. Scope Watch Now

2018 Events currently available:

YEAR EVENT MAIN CARD LINK
2018 213 MacFarlane vs. Letourneau Watch Now
2018 212  Bellator Salutes: Primus vs. Chandler 2 Watch Now
2018 211 Sakara vs. Kauppinen Watch Now
2018 210 Manhoef vs. Njokuani Watch Now
2018 209 Pitbull vs. Sanchez Watch Now
2018 208 Fedor vs. Sonnen Watch Now
2018 207 Mitrione vs. Bader Watch Now
2018 206 Mousasi vs. MacDonald Watch Now
2018 205 McKee vs. Macapa Watch Now
2018 204 Caldwell vs. Lahat Watch Now
2018 203 Pitbull vs. Weichel Watch Now
2018 202 Budd vs. Nogueira Watch Now
2018 201 Macfarlane vs. Lara Watch Now
2018 200 Rafael Carvalho vs. Gegard Mousasi Watch Now
2018 199 Bader vs. King Mo - Post Show Watch Now
2018 199 Bader vs. King Mo Watch Now
2018 198 Fedor vs. Mir Watch Now
2018 197 Chandler vs. Girtz Watch Now
2018 196 Henderson vs. Huerta Watch Now
2018 195 Caldwell vs. Higo Watch Now
2018 194 Nelson vs. Mitrione Watch Now
2018 193 Larkin vs. Gonzalez Watch Now
2018 192 Lima vs. MacDonald Watch Now

2017 Events currently available:

YEAR EVENT MAIN CARD LINK                             
2017 01 Sonnen vs Silva: Countdown to Bellator NYC Watch Now
2017 191 McDonald vs. Ligier Watch Now
2017 190 Carvalho vs. Sakara Watch Now
2017 189 Budd vs. Blencowe 2 Watch Now
2017 188 Lahat vs. Labiano Watch Now
2017 187 McKee vs. Moore Watch Now
2017 186 Bader vs. Vassell Watch Now
2017 185 Mousasi vs. Shlemenko Watch Now
2017 184 Dantas vs. Caldwell Watch Now
2017 183 Henderson vs. Pitbull Watch Now
2017 182 Koreshkov vs. Njokuani Watch Now
2017 181 Campos vs Girtz 3 Watch Now
2017 180 Davis vs. Bader Watch Now
2017 179 Daley vs MacDonald Watch Now
2017 178 Straus vs Pitbull Watch Now
2017 177 Dantas vs Higo Watch Now
2017 176 Carvalho vs Manhoeff Watch Now
2017 175 Rampage vs King Mo Watch Now
2017 174 Coenen vs Budd Watch Now
2017 173 McGeary vs McDermott Watch Now
2017 172 Thomson vs. Pitbull Watch Now
2017 171 Guillard vs. Njokuani Watch Now
2017 170 Ortiz vs. Sonnen Watch Now

2016 Events currently available:

YEAR EVENT MAIN CARD LINK                             
2016 01 Special: Gracie/Shamrock/Kimbo/DADA 5000 Watch Now
2016 02 Special: Unrivaled: Royce Gracie Watch Now
2016 03 Special: Bellator Kickboxing:Torino Watch Now
2016 04 Countdown to Davis vs King Mo Watch Now
2016 05 Rampage Returns Watch Now
2016 06 Kimbo Slice: One of a Kind Watch Now
2016 169 King Mo vs. Ishii Watch Now
2016 168 Sakara vs. Beltran Watch Now
2016 167 Caldwell vs. Taimanglo 2 Watch Now
2016 166 Honeycutt vs. Reiter Watch Now
2016 165 Chandler vs. Henderson Watch Now
2016 164 Koreshkov vs. Limall Watch Now
2016 163 McGreary vs. Davis Watch Now
2016 162 Shlemenkov vs. Grove Watch Now
2016 161 Kongo vs. Johnson Watch Now
2016 160 Henderson vs. Pitbull Watch Now
2016 159 Caldwell vs. Taimanglo Watch Now
2016 158 Lima vs Daley Watch Now
2016 157 Dynamite II Watch Now
2016 156 Galvao vs. Dantas II Watch Now
2016 155 Carvalho vs. Manhoef Watch Now
2016 154 Davis vs. King Mo Watch Now
2016 153 Koreshkov vs. Henderson Watch Now
2016 152 Freire vs. Souza Watch Now
2016 151 Warren vs. Caldwell Watch Now
2016 150 Kongo vs. Queiroz Watch Now
2016 149 Shamrock vs. Gracie Watch Now
2016 148 Daley vs. Uhrich Watch Now

2015 Events currently available:

YEAR EVENT MAIN CARD LINK                             
2015 01 Special: Top 20 Knockouts Watch Now
2015 02 Special: Top 15 Fantastic Finishes Watch Now
2015 03 Special: Countdown to the British Invasion Watch Now
2015 04 Special: Countdown to Kimbo vs. Shamrock Watch Now
2015 05 Special: Finally: Kimbo vs. Shamrock Watch Now
2015 06 Special: Top 20 Knockouts Watch Now
2015 07 Special: Dynamite Special Watch Now
2015 08 Special: Tito Ortiz: Unrivaled Watch Now
2015 11 Special: Road to Vengeance Part 1 Watch Now
2015 12 Special: Road to Vengeance Part 2 Watch Now
2015 147  Thomson vs. Villaseca Watch Now
2015 146  Kato vs. Manhoef Watch Now
2015 145  Straus vs. Pitbull Watch Now
2015 144  Carvalhov vs. Halsey Watch Now
2015 143  Warren vs. Davis Watch Now
2015 142  MMA & Glory: Dynamite 1 Watch Now
2015 141  Guillard vs. Girtz Watch Now
2015 140  Lima vs. Koreshkov Watch Now
2015 139  Kongo vs. Volkov Watch Now
2015 138  Unfinished Business Watch Now
2015 137  Halsey vs. Grove Watch Now
2015 136  Brooks vs. Jansen Watch Now
2015 135  Warren vs. Galvão 2 Watch Now
2015 134  The British Invasion Watch Now
2015 133  Shlemenko vs. Manhoef Watch Now
2015 132  Pitbull vs. Straus 2 Watch Now
2015 131  Ortiz vs Bonnar Watch Now

2014 Events currently available:

YEAR EVENT MAIN CARD LINK                             
2014 130 Newton vs. Vassell Watch Now
2014 129 Bradley vs. Neer Watch Now
2014 128 Dantas vs. Warren Watch Now
2014 127 Straus vs. Wilcox Watch Now
2014 126 Shlemenko vs. Halsey Watch Now
2014 125 Marshall vs. Manhoef Watch Now
2014 124 Newton vs. Beltran Watch Now
2014 123 Curran vs. Pitbull Watch Now
2014 122 Mcdonough vs. Koreshkov Watch Now
2014 121  Thompson vs Prindle Watch Now
2014 120  King Mo Vs. Rampage Watch Now
2014 119  Weichel vs. Green Watch Now
2014 118  Warren vs. Silva Watch Now
2014 117  Lima vs. Hawn Watch Now
2014 116  Ivanov vs. Johnson Watch Now
2014 115  Minakov vs Kongo Watch Now
2014 114  Shlemenko vs. Ward Watch Now
2014 113  Campos vs. Welch Watch Now
2014 112 Curran vs. Mason-Straus Watch Now
2014 111 Dantas vs. Leone Watch Now
2014 110  Rampage vs. M'Pumbu Watch Now
2014 902  Special: 15 Fantastic Finishes Watch Now
2014 901  Special: Top 20 Knockouts Watch Now

Bellator Kickboxing Events currently available:

YEAR EVENT MAIN CARD LINK                             
 2019 12 Varga vs Faustino Watch Now
 2017 11 Vargav vs. Cangelosi Watch Now
 2017 10 Vargav vs. Ross Watch Now
 2017 9 Daniels vs. Ehouo Watch Now
 2017 8 Petrosyan vs. Youdwicha Watch Now
 2017 7 Ross vs. Lomurno Watch Now
 2017 6 McGreary vs. Newton Watch Now
 2017 5 Petrosyan vs. Paraschiv Watch Now
 2016 4 Petrosyan vs. Watson Watch Now
 2016 3 Laszk vs. Ghajji Watch Now
 2016 2 Melendez vs. Howell Watch Now
