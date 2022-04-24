Not only can you watch the 2021 Bellator MMA season live on 10 play, you can also watch past events on demand!
Our Bellator Past Events Library houses over 400 hours of epic Bellator MMA and Bellator Kickboxing history-making fights, going back as far as 2014.
2022 Events:
|YEAR
|EVENT
|MAIN CARD
|LINK
|2022
|284
|Gracie vs Yamauchi
|Watch Now
|2022
|283
|Lima vs Jackson
|Watch Now
|2022
|282
|Mousasi vs Eblen
|Watch Now
|2022
|Special 12
|London: MVP vs Storley
|Watch Now
|2022
|Special 11
|Paris: Bader vs Kongo 2
|Watch Now
|2022
|279
|Cyborg vs Blencowe 2
|Watch Now
|2022
|278
|Velasquez vs Carmouche
|Watch Now
|2022
|277
|McKee vs Pitbull 2
|Watch Now
|2022
|276
|Borics vs Burnell
|Watch Now
|2022
|275
|Mousasi vs Vanderford
|Watch Now
|2022
|274
|Gracie vs Storley
|Watch Now
|2022
|273
|Bader vs Moldavsky
|Watch Now
2021 Events currently available:
|YEAR
|EVENT
|MAIN CARD
|LINK
|2021
|272
|Pettis vs. Horiguchi
|Watch Now
|2021
|271
|Cyborg vs. Kavanagh
|Watch Now
|2021
|270
|Gallagher vs. Mix
|Watch Now
|2021
|269
|Fedor vs. Johnson
|Watch Now
|2021
|268
|Nemkov vs. Anglickas
|Watch Now
|2021
|267
|Lima vs. Page
|Watch Now
|2021
|266
|Davis vs. Romero
|Watch Now
|2021
|265
|Kongo vs. Kharitonov
|Watch Now
|2021
|264
|Mousasi vs. Salter
|Watch Now
|2021
|263
|Pitbull vs. McKee
|Watch Now
|2021
|262
|Velasquez vs. Kielholtz
|Watch Now
|2021
|261
|Johnson vs. Moldavsky
|Watch Now
|2021
|260
|Lima vs. Amosov
|Watch Now
|2021
|259
|Cyborg vs. Smith 2
|Watch Now
|2021
|258
|Archuleta vs. Pettis
|Watch Now
|2021
|257
|Nemkov vs. Davis 2
|Watch Now
|2021
|256
|Bader vs. Machida 2
|Watch Now
|2021
|255
|Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2
|Watch Now
2020 Events currently available:
|YEAR
|EVENT
|MAIN CARD
|LINK
|2020
|254
|Macfarlane vs. Velasquez
|Watch Now
|2020
|253
|Caldwell vs. McKee
|Watch Now
|2020
|252
|Pitbull vs. Carvalho
|Watch Now
|2020
|251
|Manhoef vs. Anderson
|Watch Now
|2020
|250
|Mousasi vs. Lima
|Watch Now
|2020
|249
|Cyborg vs. Blencowe
|Watch Now
|2020
|248
|MVP vs. Houston
|Watch Now
|2020
|247
|Jackson vs. Kielholtz
|Watch Now
|2020
|246
|Archuleta vs. Mix
|Watch Now
|2020
|245
|Davis vs. Machida II
|Watch Now
|2020
|244
|Bader vs. Nemkov
|Watch Now
|2020
|243
|Chandler vs. Henderson II
|Watch Now
|2020
|242
|Bandejas vs. Pettis
|Watch Now
|2020
|240
|Primus vs. Bungard
|Watch Now
|2020
|239
|Ruth vs Amosov
|Watch Now
|2020
|238
|Budd vs. Cyborg
|Watch Now
|2020
|Special 10
|Kongo vs. Johnson II
|Watch Now
|2020
|Special 9
|Milan: Gallagher vs. Ellenor
|Watch Now
|2020
|Special 8
|Milan: Edwards vs. Van Steenis
|Watch Now
|2020
|Special 1
|Dublin: McCourt vs. Ruis
|Watch Now
2019 Events currently available:
|YEAR
|EVENT
|MAIN CARD
|LINK
|2019
|237
|Fedor vs. Rampage
|Watch Now
|2019
|236
|Macfarlane vs. Jackson
|Watch Now
|2019
|235
|Salute The Troops: Barnett vs. Markes
|Watch Now
|2019
|234
|Kharitonov vs. Vassell
|Watch Now
|2019
|233
|Salter vs. Van Steenis
|Watch Now
|2019
|232
|MacDonald vs. Lima 2
|Watch Now
|2019
|231
|Mir vs. Nelson
|Watch Now
|2019
|230
|Carvalho vs. Nemkov
|Watch Now
|2019
|229
|Koreshkov vs. Larkin
|Watch Now
|2019
|228
|Pitbull vs. Archuleta
|Watch Now
|2019
|227
|Henderson vs. Jury
|Watch Now
|2019
|226
|Bader vs. Kongo
|Watch Now
|2019
|225
|Mitrione vs. Kharitonov 2
|Watch Now
|2019
|224
|Budd vs. Rubin
|Watch Now
|2019
|223
|Daley vs. Silva
|Watch Now
|2019
|222
|Machida vs. Sonnen
|Watch Now
|2019
|221
|Chandler vs. Pitbull
|Watch Now
|2019
|220
|Macdonald vs. Fitch
|Watch Now
|2019
|219
|Awad vs. Girtz
|Watch Now
|2019
|218
|Sanchez vs. Karakhanyan
|Watch Now
|2019
|217
|Gallagher vs. Graham
|Watch Now
|2019
|216
|MVP vs. Daley
|Watch Now
|2019
|215
|Mitrione vs. Kharitonov
|Watch Now
|2019
|214
|Fedor vs. Bader
|Watch Now
|2019
|Special 6
|London: MVP vs. Melillo
|Watch Now
|2019
|Special 5
|Milan: Manhoef vs. Bahati
|Watch Now
|2019
|Special 4
|Dublin: Gallagher vs. Salazar
|Watch Now
|2019
|Special 3
|London: Mousasi vs. Lovato
|Watch Now
|2019
|Special 2
|Birmingham: Primus vs. Wilde
|Watch Now
|2019
|Special 1
|Newcastle: Pitbull vs. Scope
|Watch Now
2018 Events currently available:
|YEAR
|EVENT
|MAIN CARD
|LINK
|2018
|213
|MacFarlane vs. Letourneau
|Watch Now
|2018
|212
|Bellator Salutes: Primus vs. Chandler 2
|Watch Now
|2018
|211
|Sakara vs. Kauppinen
|Watch Now
|2018
|210
|Manhoef vs. Njokuani
|Watch Now
|2018
|209
|Pitbull vs. Sanchez
|Watch Now
|2018
|208
|Fedor vs. Sonnen
|Watch Now
|2018
|207
|Mitrione vs. Bader
|Watch Now
|2018
|206
|Mousasi vs. MacDonald
|Watch Now
|2018
|205
|McKee vs. Macapa
|Watch Now
|2018
|204
|Caldwell vs. Lahat
|Watch Now
|2018
|203
|Pitbull vs. Weichel
|Watch Now
|2018
|202
|Budd vs. Nogueira
|Watch Now
|2018
|201
|Macfarlane vs. Lara
|Watch Now
|2018
|200
|Rafael Carvalho vs. Gegard Mousasi
|Watch Now
|2018
|199
|Bader vs. King Mo - Post Show
|Watch Now
|2018
|199
|Bader vs. King Mo
|Watch Now
|2018
|198
|Fedor vs. Mir
|Watch Now
|2018
|197
|Chandler vs. Girtz
|Watch Now
|2018
|196
|Henderson vs. Huerta
|Watch Now
|2018
|195
|Caldwell vs. Higo
|Watch Now
|2018
|194
|Nelson vs. Mitrione
|Watch Now
|2018
|193
|Larkin vs. Gonzalez
|Watch Now
|2018
|192
|Lima vs. MacDonald
|Watch Now
2017 Events currently available:
|YEAR
|EVENT
|MAIN CARD
|LINK
|2017
|01
|Sonnen vs Silva: Countdown to Bellator NYC
|Watch Now
|2017
|191
|McDonald vs. Ligier
|Watch Now
|2017
|190
|Carvalho vs. Sakara
|Watch Now
|2017
|189
|Budd vs. Blencowe 2
|Watch Now
|2017
|188
|Lahat vs. Labiano
|Watch Now
|2017
|187
|McKee vs. Moore
|Watch Now
|2017
|186
|Bader vs. Vassell
|Watch Now
|2017
|185
|Mousasi vs. Shlemenko
|Watch Now
|2017
|184
|Dantas vs. Caldwell
|Watch Now
|2017
|183
|Henderson vs. Pitbull
|Watch Now
|2017
|182
|Koreshkov vs. Njokuani
|Watch Now
|2017
|181
|Campos vs Girtz 3
|Watch Now
|2017
|180
|Davis vs. Bader
|Watch Now
|2017
|179
|Daley vs MacDonald
|Watch Now
|2017
|178
|Straus vs Pitbull
|Watch Now
|2017
|177
|Dantas vs Higo
|Watch Now
|2017
|176
|Carvalho vs Manhoeff
|Watch Now
|2017
|175
|Rampage vs King Mo
|Watch Now
|2017
|174
|Coenen vs Budd
|Watch Now
|2017
|173
|McGeary vs McDermott
|Watch Now
|2017
|172
|Thomson vs. Pitbull
|Watch Now
|2017
|171
|Guillard vs. Njokuani
|Watch Now
|2017
|170
|Ortiz vs. Sonnen
|Watch Now
2016 Events currently available:
|YEAR
|EVENT
|MAIN CARD
|LINK
|2016
|01
|Special: Gracie/Shamrock/Kimbo/DADA 5000
|Watch Now
|2016
|02
|Special: Unrivaled: Royce Gracie
|Watch Now
|2016
|03
|Special: Bellator Kickboxing:Torino
|Watch Now
|2016
|04
|Countdown to Davis vs King Mo
|Watch Now
|2016
|05
|Rampage Returns
|Watch Now
|2016
|06
|Kimbo Slice: One of a Kind
|Watch Now
|2016
|169
|King Mo vs. Ishii
|Watch Now
|2016
|168
|Sakara vs. Beltran
|Watch Now
|2016
|167
|Caldwell vs. Taimanglo 2
|Watch Now
|2016
|166
|Honeycutt vs. Reiter
|Watch Now
|2016
|165
|Chandler vs. Henderson
|Watch Now
|2016
|164
|Koreshkov vs. Limall
|Watch Now
|2016
|163
|McGreary vs. Davis
|Watch Now
|2016
|162
|Shlemenkov vs. Grove
|Watch Now
|2016
|161
|Kongo vs. Johnson
|Watch Now
|2016
|160
|Henderson vs. Pitbull
|Watch Now
|2016
|159
|Caldwell vs. Taimanglo
|Watch Now
|2016
|158
|Lima vs Daley
|Watch Now
|2016
|157
|Dynamite II
|Watch Now
|2016
|156
|Galvao vs. Dantas II
|Watch Now
|2016
|155
|Carvalho vs. Manhoef
|Watch Now
|2016
|154
|Davis vs. King Mo
|Watch Now
|2016
|153
|Koreshkov vs. Henderson
|Watch Now
|2016
|152
|Freire vs. Souza
|Watch Now
|2016
|151
|Warren vs. Caldwell
|Watch Now
|2016
|150
|Kongo vs. Queiroz
|Watch Now
|2016
|149
|Shamrock vs. Gracie
|Watch Now
|2016
|148
|Daley vs. Uhrich
|Watch Now
2015 Events currently available:
|YEAR
|EVENT
|MAIN CARD
|LINK
|2015
|01
|Special: Top 20 Knockouts
|Watch Now
|2015
|02
|Special: Top 15 Fantastic Finishes
|Watch Now
|2015
|03
|Special: Countdown to the British Invasion
|Watch Now
|2015
|04
|Special: Countdown to Kimbo vs. Shamrock
|Watch Now
|2015
|05
|Special: Finally: Kimbo vs. Shamrock
|Watch Now
|2015
|06
|Special: Top 20 Knockouts
|Watch Now
|2015
|07
|Special: Dynamite Special
|Watch Now
|2015
|08
|Special: Tito Ortiz: Unrivaled
|Watch Now
|2015
|11
|Special: Road to Vengeance Part 1
|Watch Now
|2015
|12
|Special: Road to Vengeance Part 2
|Watch Now
|2015
|147
|Thomson vs. Villaseca
|Watch Now
|2015
|146
|Kato vs. Manhoef
|Watch Now
|2015
|145
|Straus vs. Pitbull
|Watch Now
|2015
|144
|Carvalhov vs. Halsey
|Watch Now
|2015
|143
|Warren vs. Davis
|Watch Now
|2015
|142
|MMA & Glory: Dynamite 1
|Watch Now
|2015
|141
|Guillard vs. Girtz
|Watch Now
|2015
|140
|Lima vs. Koreshkov
|Watch Now
|2015
|139
|Kongo vs. Volkov
|Watch Now
|2015
|138
|Unfinished Business
|Watch Now
|2015
|137
|Halsey vs. Grove
|Watch Now
|2015
|136
|Brooks vs. Jansen
|Watch Now
|2015
|135
|Warren vs. Galvão 2
|Watch Now
|2015
|134
|The British Invasion
|Watch Now
|2015
|133
|Shlemenko vs. Manhoef
|Watch Now
|2015
|132
|Pitbull vs. Straus 2
|Watch Now
|2015
|131
|Ortiz vs Bonnar
|Watch Now
2014 Events currently available:
|YEAR
|EVENT
|MAIN CARD
|LINK
|2014
|130
|Newton vs. Vassell
|Watch Now
|2014
|129
|Bradley vs. Neer
|Watch Now
|2014
|128
|Dantas vs. Warren
|Watch Now
|2014
|127
|Straus vs. Wilcox
|Watch Now
|2014
|126
|Shlemenko vs. Halsey
|Watch Now
|2014
|125
|Marshall vs. Manhoef
|Watch Now
|2014
|124
|Newton vs. Beltran
|Watch Now
|2014
|123
|Curran vs. Pitbull
|Watch Now
|2014
|122
|Mcdonough vs. Koreshkov
|Watch Now
|2014
|121
|Thompson vs Prindle
|Watch Now
|2014
|120
|King Mo Vs. Rampage
|Watch Now
|2014
|119
|Weichel vs. Green
|Watch Now
|2014
|118
|Warren vs. Silva
|Watch Now
|2014
|117
|Lima vs. Hawn
|Watch Now
|2014
|116
|Ivanov vs. Johnson
|Watch Now
|2014
|115
|Minakov vs Kongo
|Watch Now
|2014
|114
|Shlemenko vs. Ward
|Watch Now
|2014
|113
|Campos vs. Welch
|Watch Now
|2014
|112
|Curran vs. Mason-Straus
|Watch Now
|2014
|111
|Dantas vs. Leone
|Watch Now
|2014
|110
|Rampage vs. M'Pumbu
|Watch Now
|2014
|902
|Special: 15 Fantastic Finishes
|Watch Now
|2014
|901
|Special: Top 20 Knockouts
|Watch Now
Bellator Kickboxing Events currently available:
|YEAR
|EVENT
|MAIN CARD
|LINK
|2019
|12
|Varga vs Faustino
|Watch Now
|2017
|11
|Vargav vs. Cangelosi
|Watch Now
|2017
|10
|Vargav vs. Ross
|Watch Now
|2017
|9
|Daniels vs. Ehouo
|Watch Now
|2017
|8
|Petrosyan vs. Youdwicha
|Watch Now
|2017
|7
|Ross vs. Lomurno
|Watch Now
|2017
|6
|McGreary vs. Newton
|Watch Now
|2017
|5
|Petrosyan vs. Paraschiv
|Watch Now
|2016
|4
|Petrosyan vs. Watson
|Watch Now
|2016
|3
|Laszk vs. Ghajji
|Watch Now
|2016
|2
|Melendez vs. Howell
|Watch Now