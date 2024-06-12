Sign in to watch this video
MasterChef - S16 Ep. 32
Reality
Air Date: Wed 12 Jun 2024
It's the iconic twin's challenge. Each team must utilize an appliance in their 90-minute dessert cook, aiming for identical dishes, despite only being able to shout instructions at each other.
Season 16