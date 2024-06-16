Sign in to watch this video
MasterChef - S16 Ep. 33
Reality
Air Date: Sun 16 Jun 2024
Two tough rounds will test our cooks. First, Adriano Zumbo's Macaron Taste Test and then, a coffee-inspired dessert cooks, with the weakest dish seeing its maker eliminated from the competition.
Season 16