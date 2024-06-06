'A Moment I'll Cherish Forever': Sumeet Saigal Wins Coles Sauce Challenge

On Thursday night, the remaining contestants faced a very special fusion sauce immunity challenge where they would not only become the first chef to make it to the Top 10 of 2024, but also win a very special prize: the chance to have their sauce bottled and sold in Coles supermarkets across Australia until sold out.

For Sumeet, aka Sauce Boss, the challenge was a dream come true, having walked into the kitchen with a dream of starting her own sauce empire, she knew this was a golden opportunity.

"I've been so clear about that food dream of mine," Sumeet told 10 Play, "it's been in my mind for many years, simmering away. While it was super exciting and I was so pumped, there was a looming pressure to say, my gosh, this is the challenge to win for me.

"I think it just had my name written all over it, but that added to the pressure and, I say it at some point in the episode, this is probably more valuable to me than even winning it all because it aligns so perfectly with my food dream."

Sauce Boss has, for Sumeet, always been about highlighting the versatility of Indian cuisine, especially its sauces, and this challenge allowed her to combine the rich flavours of her heritage with Italian cooking.

"This is exactly what I've been looking at doing," she explained. "When you're looking at an Indian simmer sauce you're almost boxed in, 'I've got a butter chicken sauce in my fridge, I'll just make a butter chicken out of it.' Here was a challenge where we could use the fusion aspect and highlight the versatility of it.

"I would love to see people take the sauce and just allow for that creativity to flow, or just use it the normal way and keep it simple. It allows for that versatility and freedom."

Describing her InTalian simmer sauce as "a real family-friendly sauce", it brings together two cuisines that are warm and generous with their herbs and spices. "It's tomato-y, garlic-y, it's got a hint of chilli and has herbs to give it robustness, and it has a lift of lemon. There are so many beautiful things about this sauce and it can be used for so many different purposes."

The simmer sauce can be used in so many different ways, but in her dish she served to the judges Sumeet made sure to incorporate that fusion of Indian and Italian every step of the way. "The meatballs had flavours of Italian meatballs as well as Indian kofta, and I made the naan bread with a compound butter of oregano, basil, chilli and garlic," she added.

But Sumeet also said it can be used for just about anything, "Like spag bol, meatballs and spaghetti, it can be used as a base for pizza," she said.

"I'd love people to use it in a cheese toastie - oh my god it would be so yum - even things like making a chicken curry with it, or a beautiful garlic and grilled prawn pasta."

The reality of her sauce being available in Coles supermarkets across the country is still sinking in for Sumeet. "When I actually see it on the shelf and hold it in my hands... it's a moment I'll cherish forever," she said.

"This is truly a dream come true for me, it could not be more perfect. this challenge had my name written all over it, it was mine to win and I'm so glad and so relieved I did!"

Sumeet's InTalian Simmer Sauce will be available in Coles supermarkets across Australia from Friday, until sold out.

MasterChef Australia continues Sunday - Thursday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play