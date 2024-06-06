Sign in to watch this video
MasterChef - S16 Ep. 28
Reality
Air Date: Thu 6 Jun 2024
Today's challenge is to combine two nations' cuisines into a tasty dish. There is a huge prize on the line: the winning sauce will be made available to buy in Coles stores around the country.
Season 16