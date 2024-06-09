Sign in to watch this video
MasterChef - S16 Ep. 29
Reality
Air Date: Sun 9 Jun 2024
Tonight's elimination is a plant-based challenge, where contestants create a well-known meat dish using only plant-based ingredients for their chance to secure the Top 10 of MasterChef 2024.
Season 16