MasterChef Returns For A Season Full Of Surprises

The epic tenth series of MasterChef Australia promises a season full of surprises. Contestants will be tested by the biggest international and local culinary legends, and challenged to create delicious and beautiful home cooked meals.

Twenty-four home cooks will earn the privilege of donning the coveted MasterChef apron, joining an elite group from nine previous seasons who have gone on to achieve their own critical acclaim and culinary success.

Everyone’s favourite judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris are back at the helm, ready to share their talent and insights with the newest bunch of contestants.

Celebrated chef Shannon Bennett reprises his role as guest mentor to the home cooks, confident he can give away more immunity pins than ever before.

The series welcomes back some of the most respected chefs in Australia and the world including Maggie Beer, Curtis Stone, Adriano Zumbo and domestic goddess Nigella Lawson. And for the first time, internationally renowned, Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay will enter the kitchen.