Fruits for Frost

Here are the most seasonal fruits you should be scoffing this shivery season

June

Apple

Fact: It is believed that the saying "An apple a day keeps the doctor away" originated in Wales during the 19th century.

Grapefruit

Daily intake of grapefruits lowers your fat percentage. It does this by decreasing the insulin level that burns extra fats. Each Grapefruit contains around 32 calories.

Mandarin

Mandarin is delicoius

Pear

It is said that in the 1700s the pear was nicknamed ‘butter fruit’ because of its soft buttery texture. In ancient Greece, pears were used as a remedy against nausea.

Passionfruit

Passionfruit is great at protecting you from high blood pressure. It is also botanically classified as a berry.

July

Orange

In some languages the fruit is known as the ‘golden apple’ and it was considered as magical. A reason for this might be because their seeds bear flowers and fruit.

Tangelo

When shopping for this mandarin/orange/grapefruit hybrid, look for heavy and deeply-coloured fruit with no wrinkles or discolouration.

Rhubarb

Give zing to your pork stir fry by adding finely chopped rhubarb and slow cooking!

Pomelo

This is also called the ‘Chinese Grapefruit’ and is helpful in reducing pancreatic, intestinal and breast cancer.

August

Cumquat

The name of this fruit is derived from Cantonese and means ‘Golden Orange’.

Strawberries

Did you know that the average strawberry contains 200 seeds?

Nashi

This Asian pear variety is delicious thinly sliced and thrown into a salad with rocket, snow peas, blue cheese and walnuts.

Lemon

If you get a sore throat this winter, the lemon can be your cure. Start your day with natural lemon juice added to hot water for an anti-bacterial gargle.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

