MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Deepali Waves Goodbye to her Food Dream

Deepali Waves Goodbye to her Food Dream

A devilishly difficult Shannon Bennett dish sees the departure of another wannabe chef

Deepali Behar has been eliminated from MasterChef Australia.

The 30-year-old dentist from Western Australia became the second Top 24 contestant to leave the kitchen after failing to impress the judges with her interpretation of Shannon Bennett's fillet of beef with bone marrow crust, pommes soufflé, jus gras and parsley puree.

After setting the challenge for Deepali and fellow contestants Scott Yeoman, Nick Doyle and Jamie Fleming, Shannon Bennett commented on the difficulty of the dish saying that even some head chefs have found it hard to perfect the delicate puffed potato element.

Deepali particularly struggled with the beef aspect of the dish, as she has never cooked with or eaten the meat due to her religious beliefs.

Since leaving MasterChef Australia, Deepali and her husband Jordan have bought a dental clinic, but she hopes to launch a business called Sugar & Spice that allows her to sell homemade chutneys, jams and sweets at local markets around Perth.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.