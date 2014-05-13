Deepali Waves Goodbye to her Food Dream

Deepali Behar has been eliminated from MasterChef Australia.

The 30-year-old dentist from Western Australia became the second Top 24 contestant to leave the kitchen after failing to impress the judges with her interpretation of Shannon Bennett's fillet of beef with bone marrow crust, pommes soufflé, jus gras and parsley puree.

After setting the challenge for Deepali and fellow contestants Scott Yeoman, Nick Doyle and Jamie Fleming, Shannon Bennett commented on the difficulty of the dish saying that even some head chefs have found it hard to perfect the delicate puffed potato element.

Deepali particularly struggled with the beef aspect of the dish, as she has never cooked with or eaten the meat due to her religious beliefs.

Since leaving MasterChef Australia, Deepali and her husband Jordan have bought a dental clinic, but she hopes to launch a business called Sugar & Spice that allows her to sell homemade chutneys, jams and sweets at local markets around Perth.