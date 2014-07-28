Brent Owens Wins MasterChef Australia 2014

Brent Owens has taken out the title of MasterChef Australia.

The 24-year-old former Bobcat operator from Victoria was declared the winner of the amateur cooking competition after going head-to-head against 19-year-old Laura Cassai over three gruelling rounds.

After his triumph, Owens said: “It’s surreal. It’s an emotion I can’t explain, I’ve never had it before! It’s still sinking in, it’ll definitely take some time to process.”

The grand final kicked off with an ‘empty’ Mystery Box challenge that saw Owens take the lead with his Scampi with Textures of Barley dish. The second round saw the finalists create their dream dish for their family members, while Quay executive chef Peter Gilmore challenged them to recreate his incredibly complex Chocolate Ethereal dessert.

After being crowned the winner with 83 points to Cassai’s 80, Owens said: “I would never have got here without my family and (girlfriend) Maddy pushing me to apply, and having faith in me. Matt, Gary and George have been an incredible influence, pushing me and steering me in the right direction.”

“I’ve got so many plans – ultimately I want my own café and a line of food products. I’m very keen to give back to the community, I’ve already started working with disadvantaged youth and will be using food to make a difference in their lives, as it has in mine.”

With the win, Owens has clinched the biggest prize in MasterChef Australia history: $250,000 cash, a book deal with Hardie Grant, work experience in some of Australia’s best kitchens and an Alfa Romeo Giulietta.