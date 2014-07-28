MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Brent Owens Wins MasterChef Australia 2014

Brent Owens Wins MasterChef Australia 2014

Brent Owens defeats Laura Cassai to be crowned the sixth Australian MasterChef

Brent Owens has taken out the title of MasterChef Australia.

The 24-year-old former Bobcat operator from Victoria was declared the winner of the amateur cooking competition after going head-to-head against 19-year-old Laura Cassai over three gruelling rounds.

After his triumph, Owens said: “It’s surreal. It’s an emotion I can’t explain, I’ve never had it before! It’s still sinking in, it’ll definitely take some time to process.”

The grand final kicked off with an ‘empty’ Mystery Box challenge that saw Owens take the lead with his Scampi with Textures of Barley dish. The second round saw the finalists create their dream dish for their family members, while Quay executive chef Peter Gilmore challenged them to recreate his incredibly complex Chocolate Ethereal dessert.

After being crowned the winner with 83 points to Cassai’s 80, Owens said: “I would never have got here without my family and (girlfriend) Maddy pushing me to apply, and having faith in me. Matt, Gary and George have been an incredible influence, pushing me and steering me in the right direction.”

“I’ve got so many plans – ultimately I want my own café and a line of food products. I’m very keen to give back to the community, I’ve already started working with disadvantaged youth and will be using food to make a difference in their lives, as it has in mine.”

With the win, Owens has clinched the biggest prize in MasterChef Australia history: $250,000 cash, a book deal with Hardie Grant, work experience in some of Australia’s best kitchens and an Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.