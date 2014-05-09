MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Brendan Undercooks His MasterChef Challenge

Brendan Undercooks His MasterChef Challenge

With a palette that tends more towards bold, southern-style soul food flavours, tonight’s Asian-themed challenge brought Brisbane’s Brendan Langfield unstuck.

With a palette that tends more towards bold, southern-style soul food flavours, tonight’s Asian-themed challenge brought Brisbane’s Brendan Langfield unstuck.

Even before the challenge was unveiled, Brendan – whose previous dishes in the competition included creole prawns with maple bacon poutine and hand-rolled macaroni and cheese – admitted that he was not confident with Chinese food.

In Round 1, contestants had 30 minutes to make their version of Chinese fried rice. While he gave it his best shot, guest mentor Kylie Kwong said Brendan’s dish had far too much chili and was lacking Chinese flavour.

Brendan then moved into Round 2 as part of the bottom nine, facing a “name that ingredient” challenge, in which contestants took turns to name over 50 Chinese ingredients.

Brendan correctly named snake beans, but soon followed Deepali and Rachael into the bottom three after incorrectly labeling Char Sui sauce as Hoisin sauce.

In Round 3, the trio had 60 minutes to create a Chinese-inspired dish from the ingredients the group named correctly in Round 2.

Brendan chose to cook Chinese marinated pork loin with deep fried lotus root and pickled shiitake mushrooms. He was happy with his pork when he cut into it, although onlookers were concerned it looked too pink. In the tasting, it was clear to the judges that the pork was under cooked and none were prepared to taste it.

An emotional Brendan was encouraged by George’s kind words, while Kylie said she could tell that he had incredibly high standards and incredibly high self-respect.

Since leaving the MasterChef Australia kitchen, Brendan has set up his own mobile restaurant called Riverland Market, serving American-style food at markets across Brisbane.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.