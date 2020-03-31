Uplifting Doco Adam Hills: Take His Legs Is Streaming Now On 10 play

To assist in your patriotic duty to self-isolate, we're releasing a surprise new series every day for 10 days.

The sixth show to drop is the powerful documentary, Adam Hills: Take His Legs. A story of passion, determination, and the amazing ability of sport to unite and overcome.

Adam Hills: Take His Legs is the remarkable story of the birth of Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) in the UK, and the rise of the Warrington Wolves PDRL team, from open trial, to World Champions in just six months.

As a die-hard rugby league fan and the driving force behind establishing the first PDRL team in the UK, the documentary follows award-winning comedian and presenter, Adam Hills, as he and his Warrington Wolves team-mates prepare for the biggest game of their lives.

Travelling to the land down under, the team play against the South Sydney Rabbitohs (which wouldn't be complete without a Russell Crowe appearance) at the first ever International Club Challenge at ANZ stadium.

