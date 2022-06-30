Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Bachelor In Paradise - S3 Ep. 1
Reality
Air Date: Wed 15 Jul 2020
Expires: in 12 months
Everyone deserves a second (or third!) chance at love and for our lucky singles, this new chapter begins in Paradise. So crack open some coconuts because Bachelor In Paradise is back.
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
TL;DR
Insider Guides
Unseen Extras
Exit Interviews
Articles
About the Show
Bachelor In Paradise Australia follows former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants on their second chance quest to find true love.
With host Osher Günsberg in paradise welcoming every new arrival, romances will blossom, tensions will rise, love triangles will form, and friendships and relationships will be tested. Drama will build until the last remaining couples head off on secluded fantasy dates that will test the strength of their relationships.
Finally, these couples must declare, if they have indeed, found lasting love in Paradise.
Bachelor In Paradise is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production for Network 10 based on the format created by Mike Fleiss and distributed by Warner Bros. International Television Production Limited. Bachelor In Paradise is a trademark of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.