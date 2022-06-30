Bachelor In Paradise

Bachelor In Paradise - S3 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Wed 15 Jul 2020
Everyone deserves a second (or third!) chance at love and for our lucky singles, this new chapter begins in Paradise. So crack open some coconuts because Bachelor In Paradise is back.

About the Show

Bachelor In Paradise Australia follows former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants on their second chance quest to find true love.

With host Osher Günsberg in paradise welcoming every new arrival, romances will blossom, tensions will rise, love triangles will form, and friendships and relationships will be tested. Drama will build until the last remaining couples head off on secluded fantasy dates that will test the strength of their relationships.

Finally, these couples must declare, if they have indeed, found lasting love in Paradise.

Bachelor In Paradise is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production for Network 10 based on the format created by Mike Fleiss and distributed by Warner Bros. International Television Production Limited. Bachelor In Paradise is a trademark of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.