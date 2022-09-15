Beecham House is set in Delhi 1795 and follows John Beecham (Tom Bateman), a former soldier in the East India Company who is determined to leave the past behind him and start a new life as an independent trader. He takes up residence in a grand mansion. The staff are shocked to discover that their secretive new master is not only English but has also arrived with his infant son August, a baby of mixed parentage.

John meets Margaret, an English governess, and the connection between them is immediate. But others in Delhi are suspicious. He is soon confronted by the formidable General Castillon, a French mercenary serving the Emperor who questions John’s motive and is determined to prevent him from obtaining a trading license. Castillon believes John is spying for the British East India Company. With the country in turmoil and political tensions on a knife edge, displeasing the Emperor could prove fatal, and John must tread carefully if he is to secure his future and keep his family safe.