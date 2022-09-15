Sign in to watch this video
The Secret Life of Us - S4 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Thu 14 May 2020
Kelly and Evan's patience is wearing thin with the upstairs tenants.
Season 4
About the Show
The classic drama follows a group of friends in their mid 20s to early 30s who live in a St Kilda block of flats. Their interaction with one another, relationships with other friends, and romantic interests, along with their personal and career developments, are featured.