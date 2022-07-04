Puberty Blues

Puberty Blues - S2 Ep. 1
M | Drama

Air Date: Wed 5 Mar 2014
Expires: in 12 months

The seventies are nearly gone and Sue, Debbie and Gary have grown wilder and free-er than they, or any of their parents, can handle.

About the Show

Shot in and around Sydney’s Sutherland Shire, Network 10’s AACTA and Logie Award-winning drama, Puberty Blues, showcases exceptional acting, writing and film craft, chronicling a special time in Australia’s history, right down to the Chiko rolls, choc tops and Cheezels - Summer, 1979.

A coming of age story, Puberty Blues revolves around joined-at-the-hip teenagers Debbie and Sue, and their friends and family.