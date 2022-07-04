Sign in to watch this video
Puberty Blues - S2 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Wed 5 Mar 2014
Expires: in 12 months
The seventies are nearly gone and Sue, Debbie and Gary have grown wilder and free-er than they, or any of their parents, can handle.
Season 2
About the Show
Shot in and around Sydney’s Sutherland Shire, Network 10’s AACTA and Logie Award-winning drama, Puberty Blues, showcases exceptional acting, writing and film craft, chronicling a special time in Australia’s history, right down to the Chiko rolls, choc tops and Cheezels - Summer, 1979.
A coming of age story, Puberty Blues revolves around joined-at-the-hip teenagers Debbie and Sue, and their friends and family.