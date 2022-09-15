Dating is not the fantasy that TV makes it out to be. Instead, it's a show of X-rated pics, ghosting and one-night stands. Finally, an honest voice is here to take on modern TV dating. In every episode of Dating: No Filter, comedians watch singles as they date, or at least try to date, providing unfiltered commentary on all the shock and awe that viewers are already thinking. It's everything you and your friends are already screaming at the TV during `real' dating shows; the funny, the cringe-worthy and the brutally honest.