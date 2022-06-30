Five Bedrooms

After meeting on the singles table at a wedding, five humans down on their luck in both love and life jokingly arrive at a solution to their real estate angst as solo flyers: they could pitch in and buy a house together.

A really big house beyond the reach of any of their married friends. Is it a joke? Obviously. Are they drunk? Definitely. Will this stop them? Probably not. But, surely you can’t co-invest, much less cohabit with a bunch of strangers you barely even know… or can you?