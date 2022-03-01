Rush

Rush - S4 Ep. 1
PG | Drama

Air Date: Tue 1 Mar 2022

After the assassination of the Victorian police minister, Kerry appoints a new taskforce, Cicero, in order to find those responsible. How will Lawson and the team react to new boss, Charlie Lewis?

Season 4

About the Show

Starring Rodger Corser, Catherine McClements, Callan Mulvey, Nicole da Silva and Samuel Johnson, Rush is a high-stakes Aussie police drama following the lives of Melbourne’s finest girls and boys in blue – members of a prestigious Tactical Response team.