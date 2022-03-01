Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Rush - S4 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Tue 1 Mar 2022
After the assassination of the Victorian police minister, Kerry appoints a new taskforce, Cicero, in order to find those responsible. How will Lawson and the team react to new boss, Charlie Lewis?
EpisodesHome
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 4
About the Show
Starring Rodger Corser, Catherine McClements, Callan Mulvey, Nicole da Silva and Samuel Johnson, Rush is a high-stakes Aussie police drama following the lives of Melbourne’s finest girls and boys in blue – members of a prestigious Tactical Response team.