Drunk History Australia - S1 Ep.1
Comedy
Air Date: Fri 27 Mar 2020Expires: in 6 months
Starring Susie Youssef, Yvie Jones and Darren McMullan, Anne Edmonds recounts the history of opera legend – Dame Melli Melba. Then, James Mathison and Osher Günsberg reenact the disastrous expedition – as told by Harley Breen – of Burke and Wills
This scripted comedy series takes Australia’s rich, and often surprising, history and retells it through the tipsy words of our most loved comedians and entertainers via the slightly distorted bottom of a beer or wine glass.
These hilarious and skewed historic stories are re-enacted by a cast of comedic geniuses, who use lip sync to bring these dusty tales to life.