Drunk History Australia

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Drunk History Australia - S1 Ep.1
M | Comedy

Air Date: Fri 27 Mar 2020Expires: in 6 months

Starring Susie Youssef, Yvie Jones and Darren McMullan, Anne Edmonds recounts the history of opera legend – Dame Melli Melba. Then, James Mathison and Osher Günsberg reenact the disastrous expedition – as told by Harley Breen – of Burke and Wills

Episodes
Video ExtrasArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1

About the Show

This scripted comedy series takes Australia’s rich, and often surprising, history and retells it through the tipsy words of our most loved comedians and entertainers via the slightly distorted bottom of a beer or wine glass.

These hilarious and skewed historic stories are re-enacted by a cast of comedic geniuses, who use lip sync to bring these dusty tales to life.