Set in Sydney, Australia, Love My Way is about a group of 30-somethings dealing with the ups and downs of life. The series revolves around an extended family unit - Frankie Paige and Charlie Jackson, who are the separated parents of Lou, and Charlie's brother, Tom. Charlie has a new wife called Julia and Frankie enters a relationship with Julia's ex-lover, Howard. Frankie's mother, Di and Charlie's mother and father, Brenda and Gerry, also feature in the series.