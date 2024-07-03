The Project

‘Wickediator’ Set To Become 2024's ‘Barbenheimer’ Phenomenon

A year after ‘Barbenheimer’ took over the world, the movie world will be unleashing ‘Wickediator’ on 2024.

Universal Studios have changed the release date of the movie adaption of ‘Wicked’, now hitting cinemas five days earlier on November 22.

This is the same day as the much-anticipated Ridley Scott sequel ‘Gladiator II’.

It’s now being predicted that the movie release clash will bring the same frenzy that last year’s ‘Barbenheimer’ did.

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ were both related on July 21, 2023, and inspired a cultural phenomenon that saw many undertake a Barbenheimer double feature.

Together both ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ took in $240 million in their opening weekend, and nearly $2.4 billion collectively.

Image: Universal Studios/ Paramount Pictures

