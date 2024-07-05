The Project

Debate Rages Over Whether It's OK To Wear Ugg Boots In Public

A writer asked the internet whether wearing Ugg boots out in public is considered 'bogan' or 'acceptable', and people had very strong opinions about the footwear.

Leah Goulis, the co-host of the podcast Mum Club, questioned whether wearing Ugg boots in public is acceptable behaviour or completely bogan of us after spotting a pair in the wild while out grocery shopping.

Goulis first polled her colleagues on the hot topic, who were adamant the shoe should not see the light of day.

"Ugg boots in public is bogan. Full stop. They had their brief moment in the sun where it was OK in the early 00s, but those days are gone," one colleague insisted.

"Uggs aren't acceptable inside the house. I'm sure that makes my opinion on wearing them in public quite obvious," another added.

The last interviewee also said it felt wrong: "They are called house slippers for a reason. I barely tolerate walking to the letterbox with them on!" and Ally was also not completely OK with the habit: "Honestly, it just feels wrong to wear them outside the house. It's like my feet know I'm doing something gross."

But not all hope was lost on comfort over style, with some co-workers jumping on board the trend.

"I'm a big advocate for uggs outside. Why should our feet only be snug when we're inside our homes, where we have the ability to put the heater on? Makes no sense. The world is cold out there man, give your tootsies some love," one colleague demanded.

And perhaps the most valid point, "Uggs look better than people wearing socks and flip flops or Crocs!"

Diving deeper into the topic, Goulis took to Reddit to see what internet users had to say, where she stumbled upon the perfect thread.

"Hello fellow Aussies what level of acceptable are these Tar-jay bad boys in public?" the user asked. "I upgraded & invested in "going out" Uggs - supermarket, shops etc. Usually with jeans or (going out) trackie dacks. Would like to hear others' thoughts & fashion practices around comfort fashion."

The post has close to 500 responses, and opinions really do seem to be split right down the middle when it comes to whether or not they're bogan, or acceptable.

"own it :) I wear them proudly. I'm comfortable and people around me started buying them too. I just make sure I keep them clean and I don't look like a total slob overall but don't see any reason to be ashamed of wearing them. I wear high heels in the office so it's like vacation for my feet when I put these puppies on," one proud user wrote.

"Around the house for me only. Wearing uggs out makes it look like you've given up on life," another argued.

And the comment that I believe settles the debate this winter: "They're uggs, not moccos. They're fine. Anyone who disagrees lives in a warm climate."

