Dog-Friendly Cafe Forced To Deny Entry To Pooches After Anonymous Complaint

Little Genovese was forced to end its dog-friendly policy after the Brisbane City Council notified them that a complaint had been made alleging that a staff member did not wash their hands after petting a customer's dog.

In a post on social media, the cafe advised their pup-loving patrons about the change, writing “To all our four-legged friends ... We love you very much but due to someone making a stupid complaint, sadly we can’t have you inside.

“Therefore, we need you to be good and sit out the front or right out the back while your hooman orders their coffee.

“Treats are always available, and we will still talk to you and look at your cute little faces from afar. We just can’t give you pats.”

The cafe also addressed the complaint in a hand-written message in the storefront window, saying: “Due to an anonymous complaint (we know who you are!!) dogs must sit out the front or right out the back... We are sorry.”

Under the Australian and New Zealand Food Standards Code, animals are not allowed in areas where food is handled or served, with the exception of outdoor dining areas that are not enclosed. This does not apply to assistance animals.

The move has kicked off debate online about whether there needs to be updates to the code, or whether pet dogs are becoming too commonplace in restaurants and cafes.