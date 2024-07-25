Timothée Chalamet Stars As Bob Dylan In First Trailer For Biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

The film from Walk the Line director James Mangold tells the story of Dylan's rise to fame in 1960s New York City.

A Complete Unkown follows the folk legend as he arrives in New York in 1961, all the way through to the Newport folk festival in 1965.

Mangold told Rolling Stone that Dylan approved of the film, saying, "The first time I sat down with him, Bob said, 'What's this movie about, Jim?'"

"I said, 'It's about a guy who's choking to death in Minnesota and leaves behind all his friends and family and reinvents himself in a brand new place, makes new friends, builds a new family, becomes phenomenally successful, starts to choke to death again — and runs away.

"Dylan took all of that in, and smiled. "I like that," he said."

Mangold commended Chalamet on his performance, saying he "carries this character from a 19-year-old boy telling tales of working on the carnival into this person that we recognize as an icon."

The biopic co-stars Elle Fanning starring as Suze Rotolo, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, with Mangold calling the film "a strong ensemble piece".