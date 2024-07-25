The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Timothée Chalamet Stars As Bob Dylan In First Trailer For Biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothée Chalamet Stars As Bob Dylan In First Trailer For Biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

Fans have finally gotten a glimpse of Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in the biopic 'A Complete Unknown', with the trailer debuting the star's Dylan vocals.

The film from Walk the Line director James Mangold tells the story of Dylan's rise to fame in 1960s New York City. 

A Complete Unkown follows the folk legend as he arrives in New York in 1961, all the way through to the Newport folk festival in 1965.

Mangold told Rolling Stone that Dylan approved of the film, saying, "The first time I sat down with him, Bob said, 'What's this movie about, Jim?'" 

"I said, 'It's about a guy who's choking to death in Minnesota and leaves behind all his friends and family and reinvents himself in a brand new place, makes new friends, builds a new family, becomes phenomenally successful, starts to choke to death again — and runs away. 

"Dylan took all of that in, and smiled. "I like that," he said."

Mangold commended Chalamet on his performance, saying he "carries this character from a 19-year-old boy telling tales of working on the carnival into this person that we recognize as an icon."

The biopic co-stars Elle Fanning starring as Suze Rotolo, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, with Mangold calling the film "a strong ensemble piece".

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

Cher To Tell Her ‘True Story’ In Two-part Memoir
NEXT STORY

Cher To Tell Her ‘True Story’ In Two-part Memoir

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cher To Tell Her ‘True Story’ In Two-part Memoir

Cher To Tell Her ‘True Story’ In Two-part Memoir

Pop superstar Cher has put pen to paper to tell her "true story in intimate detail" in a new two-part memoir.
Kamala Harris' Meme-ification Culminates Into Charli XCX Branding VP 'Brat'

Kamala Harris' Meme-ification Culminates Into Charli XCX Branding VP 'Brat'

The internet has run wild, making memes of Vice President Kamala Harris following Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race, and it is the type of advertising and hype that money cannot buy.
Dog Put In 'Air Jail' So Owner's Can Trim Nails Leaves Internet In Stitches

Dog Put In 'Air Jail' So Owner's Can Trim Nails Leaves Internet In Stitches

Trimming your dog's nails can be quite the challenge, especially when they're not a fan of having their feet touched, but one owner's creative solution to this left the internet in stitches.
Artist Seemingly Paid $20,000 To Sketch Bluey Holding A Lightsaber

Artist Seemingly Paid $20,000 To Sketch Bluey Holding A Lightsaber

Comic book artist Jim Lee was seemingly paid $20,000 to sketch Aussie icon Bluey holding Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber and Han Solo’s pistol in a rare commission.
‘Inside Out 2’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Animated Film Of All Time

‘Inside Out 2’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Animated Film Of All Time

Step aside Elsa, because ‘Inside Out 2’ is now the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.