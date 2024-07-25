The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Kamala Harris' Meme-ification Culminates Into Charli XCX Branding VP 'Brat'

Kamala Harris' Meme-ification Culminates Into Charli XCX Branding VP 'Brat'

The internet has run wild, making memes of Vice President Kamala Harris following Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race, and it is the type of advertising and hype that money cannot buy.

Kamala's iconic one-liners, quirky phrases and uproarious laugh have turned her into a 'meme queen' for the younger generations.

A 2023 ceremony at the White House saw Harris recall a phrase her mother used to say to her: "She would say to us, 'I don't know what's wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?'"

"You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you."

At the time of the speech, critics dubbed Harris as "drunk" or "crazy". Now, memes using the phrase has gone viral across the internet. The bio for official X account for Kamala's presidential campaign simply reads, "Providing context" referencing the iconic moment.

The June release of British singer Charli xcx's new album 'Brat' kicked off a "Brat girl summer" with minimalistic lime green squares dominating social media.

The singer, 31, gave her backing to the 59-year-old and her presidential campaign just after US President Joe Biden, 81, announced on Sunday was quitting his race for the White House.

Following Biden's announcement, he was also giving his "full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee for our party this year", Charli wrote on X: "Kamala IS brat."

Harris's official campaign cashed in on the support by changing its banner on X to mimic the style of "brat".

After the alteration, it read "kamala hq" in lowercase black lettering with a lime-green background.

Charli - real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison - defined her take on the word "brat" in a video on TikTok, saying: "You're just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes.

"Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile.

"Like does dumb things. But it's brat. You're brat. That's brat." Some of Harris's most popular quotes and video clips have now been spliced together and set to Charli's songs.

Many of the clips have been tinted in the lime green hue of the singer's "brat" album cover - or the cover is seen popping up in between clips of Harris.

One of the most used quotes in the clips is Harris telling the US president: "We did it, Joe", after he was elected in 2020 - making her the first female vice president in American history.

Harris launched her first full day of campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday following Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 election race.

A growing number of Democrats have endorsed her to become the party's nominee in the 5 November election - and she said in her first public speech since Biden stepped down he was feeling "much better" amid his bout of COVID-19.

The Project with AAP.

Timothée Chalamet Stars As Bob Dylan In First Trailer For Biopic 'A Complete Unknown'
NEXT STORY

Timothée Chalamet Stars As Bob Dylan In First Trailer For Biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Timothée Chalamet Stars As Bob Dylan In First Trailer For Biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothée Chalamet Stars As Bob Dylan In First Trailer For Biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

Fans have finally gotten a glimpse of Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in the biopic 'A Complete Unknown', with the trailer debuting the star's Dylan vocals.
Cher To Tell Her ‘True Story’ In Two-part Memoir

Cher To Tell Her ‘True Story’ In Two-part Memoir

Pop superstar Cher has put pen to paper to tell her "true story in intimate detail" in a new two-part memoir.
Dog Put In 'Air Jail' So Owner's Can Trim Nails Leaves Internet In Stitches

Dog Put In 'Air Jail' So Owner's Can Trim Nails Leaves Internet In Stitches

Trimming your dog's nails can be quite the challenge, especially when they're not a fan of having their feet touched, but one owner's creative solution to this left the internet in stitches.
Artist Seemingly Paid $20,000 To Sketch Bluey Holding A Lightsaber

Artist Seemingly Paid $20,000 To Sketch Bluey Holding A Lightsaber

Comic book artist Jim Lee was seemingly paid $20,000 to sketch Aussie icon Bluey holding Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber and Han Solo’s pistol in a rare commission.
‘Inside Out 2’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Animated Film Of All Time

‘Inside Out 2’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Animated Film Of All Time

Step aside Elsa, because ‘Inside Out 2’ is now the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.