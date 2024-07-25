Kamala Harris' Meme-ification Culminates Into Charli XCX Branding VP 'Brat'

Kamala's iconic one-liners, quirky phrases and uproarious laugh have turned her into a 'meme queen' for the younger generations.

A 2023 ceremony at the White House saw Harris recall a phrase her mother used to say to her: "She would say to us, 'I don't know what's wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?'"

"You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you."

On this day one year ago, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” pic.twitter.com/Vh5OTv3XlF — Know Your Meme (@knowyourmeme) May 10, 2024

At the time of the speech, critics dubbed Harris as "drunk" or "crazy". Now, memes using the phrase has gone viral across the internet. The bio for official X account for Kamala's presidential campaign simply reads, "Providing context" referencing the iconic moment.

The June release of British singer Charli xcx's new album 'Brat' kicked off a "Brat girl summer" with minimalistic lime green squares dominating social media.

The singer, 31, gave her backing to the 59-year-old and her presidential campaign just after US President Joe Biden, 81, announced on Sunday was quitting his race for the White House.

Following Biden's announcement, he was also giving his "full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee for our party this year", Charli wrote on X: "Kamala IS brat."

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

Harris's official campaign cashed in on the support by changing its banner on X to mimic the style of "brat".

After the alteration, it read "kamala hq" in lowercase black lettering with a lime-green background.

Charli - real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison - defined her take on the word "brat" in a video on TikTok, saying: "You're just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes.

"Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile.

"Like does dumb things. But it's brat. You're brat. That's brat." Some of Harris's most popular quotes and video clips have now been spliced together and set to Charli's songs.

Many of the clips have been tinted in the lime green hue of the singer's "brat" album cover - or the cover is seen popping up in between clips of Harris.

One of the most used quotes in the clips is Harris telling the US president: "We did it, Joe", after he was elected in 2020 - making her the first female vice president in American history.

Harris launched her first full day of campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday following Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 election race.

A growing number of Democrats have endorsed her to become the party's nominee in the 5 November election - and she said in her first public speech since Biden stepped down he was feeling "much better" amid his bout of COVID-19.

The Project with AAP.