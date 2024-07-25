Republican VP Pick JD Vance Bombs Speech

But his speech at a Trump rally in Middletown, Ohio was a slightly awkward affair to watch, as he didn't get the raucous laughter he was obviously expecting from each joke he made.

What’s more awkward for Vance, is that the speech was in his home state of Ohio.

Trump was joined by Senator Vance at the pair's first event together since they became the Republican Party's nominees at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"I find it hard to believe that a week ago, an assassin tried to take Donald Trump's life, and now we have got a hell of a crowd in Michigan to welcome him back on the campaign trail," Vance said, speaking before Trump's arrival.