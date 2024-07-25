The Project

Dog Put In 'Air Jail' So Owner's Can Trim Nails Leaves Internet In Stitches

Trimming your dog's nails can be quite the challenge, especially when they're not a fan of having their feet touched, but one owner's creative solution to this left the internet in stitches.

Harlan, a small Bichon Frise mix, was shown suspended in a harness above his owner's kitchen counter.

Harlan's owner, Chrissy, could not contain her laughter when she walked into the kitchen to see her dog in the harness looking less than pleased.

The TikTok video, with an overlay that reads, "POV: when you have to buy a contraption to put your dog in so he doesn't bite you when cutting his nails," garnered over 49.6 million views in just two days.

@bluegrass.brat Boyfriend calls me into the kitchen, says for me to grab my phone and start recording…. I walked in and seen this!!! #dog #funny#comedy#fypage #furbaby #hilariouspetstv #cantstoplaughing ♬ original sound - Chrissy

Tiktok users were quick to speculate that Harlan may be "plotting revenge" on his owner's after the humiliating video.

"Now this is air jail!" one user wrote, while another added, "That's taking air jail to a whole new level."

"He looking like "just wait until I get down from here," another wrote, while a fourth commented, "his face: 'you will pay for this.'"

And if you're wondering if Harlan's owners were successful in their nail trim attempt, they were, posting a follow up video demonstrating.

@bluegrass.brat Part 2 showing y’all how well the hammock works #dog #funny #comedy #fypage #furbaby #hilariouspetstv #cantstoplaughing ♬ Rocky (Main Theme) - The Intermezzo Orchestra

They also bought Harlan many treats and toys following his internet stardom.

@bluegrass.brat I needed to get on Harlan’s good side after we embarrassed him. I hope we do not end up finding shit or piss in our shoes. #dog #funny #comedy #fypage #furbaby #hilariouspetstv #cantstoplaughing ♬ Air Jail - Puppy Songs
