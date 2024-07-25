Dog Put In 'Air Jail' So Owner's Can Trim Nails Leaves Internet In Stitches

Harlan, a small Bichon Frise mix, was shown suspended in a harness above his owner's kitchen counter.

Harlan's owner, Chrissy, could not contain her laughter when she walked into the kitchen to see her dog in the harness looking less than pleased.

The TikTok video, with an overlay that reads, "POV: when you have to buy a contraption to put your dog in so he doesn't bite you when cutting his nails," garnered over 49.6 million views in just two days.

Tiktok users were quick to speculate that Harlan may be "plotting revenge" on his owner's after the humiliating video.

"Now this is air jail!" one user wrote, while another added, "That's taking air jail to a whole new level."

"He looking like "just wait until I get down from here," another wrote, while a fourth commented, "his face: 'you will pay for this.'"

And if you're wondering if Harlan's owners were successful in their nail trim attempt, they were, posting a follow up video demonstrating.

They also bought Harlan many treats and toys following his internet stardom.