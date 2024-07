According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the "humanoids" were taking their space ship to a festival in Roswell, New Mexico.

"There was a brief conversation about his out-of-space, correction, out-of-state registration, but he assured us that he would take care of that issue when he returned to Krypton.

"He was also warned about our strict enforcement of warp speed on the interstate and to keep his phasers on stun only while travelling."