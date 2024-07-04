The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Red Wiggle Caterina Mete Welcomes Twin Girls

Red Wiggle Caterina Mete Welcomes Twin Girls

Red Wiggle Caterina Mete has announced the arrival of her ”two little miracles”, Dolly and Gigi.

Mete, 43, welcomed the identical twin girls on June 25, and shared the news on social media with some adorable photos and videos.

“I am so thrilled to announce the arrival of my precious twin girls, Dolly and Gigi. My heart is overflowing with happiness as I welcome to the world my two little miracles,” The Wiggles star wrote, thanking everyone for their love and support. 

Mete’s coworkers flooded her post with celebratory comments, with seasoned wiggle Anthony Field writing, “Beautiful Angels ! Congratulations Caterina!!!!! Gigi and Dolly, 2040 Red Wiggles!!”

“We are absolutely thrilled for Mete and the arrival of her beautiful twin girls. Her journey to motherhood has been truly inspiring, and we can’t wait to meet these adorable new additions to The Wiggles’ family,” The Wiggles said in a statement.

Mete announced her pregnancy in February, revealing her twins were a result “a long journey through IVF and an anonymous donor from my fertility clinic.”

Joining The Wiggles as a dancer in 2003, Mete officially became a Red Wiggle in 2021.

Hobart Hotel Offering Free Night Stay For Guests Who Sleep Longer
NEXT STORY

Hobart Hotel Offering Free Night Stay For Guests Who Sleep Longer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hobart Hotel Offering Free Night Stay For Guests Who Sleep Longer

Hobart Hotel Offering Free Night Stay For Guests Who Sleep Longer

A luxury hotel in Hobart is joining the sleep tourism trend by offering guests hundreds of dollars off their bill if they get a good night’s sleep.
TV Host Reveals She Brushes Her Teeth In The Shower, Sparking Debate

TV Host Reveals She Brushes Her Teeth In The Shower, Sparking Debate

A TV host was shocked to discover that her colleague brushed her teeth in the shower, sparking a fearsome debate over the hygiene habit.
Customer Backflips On $3,000 Tip On $13 Meal And Prompts Restaurant To Sue

Customer Backflips On $3,000 Tip On $13 Meal And Prompts Restaurant To Sue

A restaurant has filed a civil lawsuit against a customer after he backflipped on a $3,000 tip he initially left as a kind gesture.
Harry Potter Fans In Stitches Over 'Greatest-Ever' Translation

Harry Potter Fans In Stitches Over 'Greatest-Ever' Translation

Harry Potter fans were left in stitches after discovering the "greatest-ever" translation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Gets Sent Sexy Videos By Acting Hopefuls

Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Gets Sent Sexy Videos By Acting Hopefuls

The casting director for Bridgerton has admitted her inbox is now full of “the most unbelievable videos” of hopefuls wanting to be cast on the hit Netflix series.