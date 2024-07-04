Red Wiggle Caterina Mete Welcomes Twin Girls

Mete, 43, welcomed the identical twin girls on June 25, and shared the news on social media with some adorable photos and videos.

“I am so thrilled to announce the arrival of my precious twin girls, Dolly and Gigi. My heart is overflowing with happiness as I welcome to the world my two little miracles,” The Wiggles star wrote, thanking everyone for their love and support.

Mete’s coworkers flooded her post with celebratory comments, with seasoned wiggle Anthony Field writing, “Beautiful Angels ! Congratulations Caterina!!!!! Gigi and Dolly, 2040 Red Wiggles!!”

“We are absolutely thrilled for Mete and the arrival of her beautiful twin girls. Her journey to motherhood has been truly inspiring, and we can’t wait to meet these adorable new additions to The Wiggles’ family,” The Wiggles said in a statement.

Mete announced her pregnancy in February, revealing her twins were a result “a long journey through IVF and an anonymous donor from my fertility clinic.”

Joining The Wiggles as a dancer in 2003, Mete officially became a Red Wiggle in 2021.