The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Labour Expecting Historic Victory Over The Conservatives In UK Election

Labour Expecting Historic Victory Over The Conservatives In UK Election

Britain's Conservative Party have all but conceded election defeat to Keir Starmer's Labour as voters head to polls on Thursday and warned the opposition party was on course for a record-breaking victory.

Opinion polls show the centre-left Labour Party is set for a big win that would end 14 years of Conservative government and hand Starmer the keys to the prime minister's Number 10 Downing Street office on Friday morning.

YouGov's final seat projection published on Wednesday put Labour on track to win a majority of 212 seats, the largest of any party in modern history.

Both Starmer and Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak kicked off the final day of campaigning, warning voters of dire economic consequences if the other man wins.

But, facing predictions of the worst result in the party's history, the Conservatives turned their focus to damage limitation, saying they needed to hang on to enough seats to provide an effective opposition to a Labour government.

"I totally accept that where the polls are at the moment means that tomorrow is likely to see the largest Labour landslide majority, the largest majority that this country has ever seen," Conservative minister Mel Stride told the BBC.

"What therefore matters now is what kind of opposition do we have, what kind of ability to scrutinise government is there within parliament."

Asked about Stride's comments, Sunak told ITV: "I'm fighting hard for every vote".

US Police Officer Left Baffled After Pulling Over A UFO
NEXT STORY

US Police Officer Left Baffled After Pulling Over A UFO

Advertisement

Related Articles

US Police Officer Left Baffled After Pulling Over A UFO

US Police Officer Left Baffled After Pulling Over A UFO

A Missouri Police Officer has had an out of this world experience, after pulling over a UFO while on patrol.
Statement From AEMO And CSIRO Regarding Nuclear Power

Statement From AEMO And CSIRO Regarding Nuclear Power

Statement From AEMO And CSIRO Regarding Nuclear Power
Red Wiggle Caterina Mete Welcomes Twin Girls

Red Wiggle Caterina Mete Welcomes Twin Girls

Red Wiggle Caterina Mete has announced the arrival of her ”two little miracles”, Dolly and Gigi.
Hobart Hotel Offering Free Night Stay For Guests Who Sleep Longer

Hobart Hotel Offering Free Night Stay For Guests Who Sleep Longer

A luxury hotel in Hobart is joining the sleep tourism trend by offering guests hundreds of dollars off their bill if they get a good night’s sleep.
TV Host Reveals She Brushes Her Teeth In The Shower, Sparking Debate

TV Host Reveals She Brushes Her Teeth In The Shower, Sparking Debate

A TV host was shocked to discover that her colleague brushed her teeth in the shower, sparking a fearsome debate over the hygiene habit.