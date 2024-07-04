Labour Expecting Historic Victory Over The Conservatives In UK Election

Opinion polls show the centre-left Labour Party is set for a big win that would end 14 years of Conservative government and hand Starmer the keys to the prime minister's Number 10 Downing Street office on Friday morning.

YouGov's final seat projection published on Wednesday put Labour on track to win a majority of 212 seats, the largest of any party in modern history.

Both Starmer and Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak kicked off the final day of campaigning, warning voters of dire economic consequences if the other man wins.

But, facing predictions of the worst result in the party's history, the Conservatives turned their focus to damage limitation, saying they needed to hang on to enough seats to provide an effective opposition to a Labour government.

"I totally accept that where the polls are at the moment means that tomorrow is likely to see the largest Labour landslide majority, the largest majority that this country has ever seen," Conservative minister Mel Stride told the BBC.

"What therefore matters now is what kind of opposition do we have, what kind of ability to scrutinise government is there within parliament."

Asked about Stride's comments, Sunak told ITV: "I'm fighting hard for every vote".