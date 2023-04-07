The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

One In Five Adults Do Not Want Children, And They Don’t Regret It Later, New Study Shows

One In Five Adults Do Not Want Children, And They Don’t Regret It Later, New Study Shows

Researchers have found that one in five adults want to live child-free and that they don’t regret the choice in their old age.

Jennifer Watling Neal, professor of psychology at Michigan State University (MSU) and co-author of the study, “We found that 20.9% of adults in Michigan do not want children, which closely matches our earlier estimate of 21.6%, and means that over 1.6 million people in Michigan are child-free.”

Watling Neal goes on to explain that the survey sample is very similar to the entire United States and that this could be a good indication that 50-60 million Americans are childfree.

The study published in PLOS ONE replicated a study done in 2022 where they found that 21.6% of people live child-free.

In both studies, they asked individuals without children a set of three questions.

In 2022, Watling Neal said of the findings, “People - especially women - who say they don’t want children are often told they’ll change their mind, but the study found otherwise. People are making the decision to be child-free early in life, most often in their teens and twenties. And it’s not just young people claiming they don’t want children. Women who decided in their teens to be childfree are now, on average, nearly 40 and still do not have children.”

“Many adults are child-free, and there do not seem to be differences by age, education or income,” associate professor of psychology at MSU, Zachary Neal, said of the 2023 results.

“However, being child-free is somewhat more common among adults who identify as male, white or who have always been single.”

“We have found no evidence that older child-free adults experience any more life regret than older parents. In fact, older parents were slightly more likely to want to change something about their life.”

The researchers believe that child-free adults should gather more attention as reproductive rights and laws are being compromised across the country. They fear that conservative politics may be affecting adults’ choice to be child-free.

“States’ restrictions on reproductive health care may result in many people being forced to have children despite not wanting them, which is very concerning,” Neal added.

Stormy Daniels Speaks On Donald Trump's Indictment In An Interview With Piers Morgan
NEXT STORY

Stormy Daniels Speaks On Donald Trump's Indictment In An Interview With Piers Morgan

Advertisement

Related Articles

Stormy Daniels Speaks On Donald Trump's Indictment In An Interview With Piers Morgan

Stormy Daniels Speaks On Donald Trump's Indictment In An Interview With Piers Morgan

Stormy Daniels, the porn star at the centre of Donald Trump's indictment case, has spoken out overnight in a one-on-one interview.
Comedian Nikki Osbourne’s Annoyance At Son’s School After They Demand He Cut His Hair

Comedian Nikki Osbourne’s Annoyance At Son’s School After They Demand He Cut His Hair

Nikki Osbourne slams her son’s school after they demanded he gets his hair cut.
Renter In Disbelief After Landlord Text Them For Extra 90 Cents

Renter In Disbelief After Landlord Text Them For Extra 90 Cents

A renter has taken to Twitter to share a recent text from her landlord after recently increasing their rent, and the internet is divided.
Bali’s New Tourist Rules Will Try And Keep 'Low Budget Aussies' Off The Island

Bali’s New Tourist Rules Will Try And Keep 'Low Budget Aussies' Off The Island

Bali, like most fed-up mums of teenage kids, has had it up to here!
Man Gets Refund After Staging Protest At Maccas After His Order Was Wrong

Man Gets Refund After Staging Protest At Maccas After His Order Was Wrong

Hopefully, he got a free McFlurry as well.