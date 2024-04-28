The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

King Charles To Resume Public Duties After Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles To Resume Public Duties After Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles will return to public duties next week for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer as he makes good progress following treatment and a period of recuperation, Buckingham Palace says.

In February, the palace revealed that the 75-year-old king had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer detected in tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Although Charles continued with official state business, the diagnosis led him to postpone public engagements to begin treatment and rest.

"His majesty's treatment program will continue but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties," a Buckingham Palace representative said.

"His majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise."

Although it was too early to say how much longer his cancer treatment would last, the representative said his doctors were "very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King's continued recovery".

No further details about his condition or his treatment were given, in line with the usual stance on medical privacy.

With AAP.

Boring Phone Trend Takes Over Gen Z As Young People Look To Disconnect
NEXT STORY

Boring Phone Trend Takes Over Gen Z As Young People Look To Disconnect

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Boring Phone Trend Takes Over Gen Z As Young People Look To Disconnect

    Boring Phone Trend Takes Over Gen Z As Young People Look To Disconnect

    In our hyper-connected world, where smartphones dominate every aspect of our lives, an old trend is reemerging – "boring" phones!
    Environmentalist Breaks Tree Hugging World Record After Embracing 1,123 Trees

    Environmentalist Breaks Tree Hugging World Record After Embracing 1,123 Trees

    An environmentalist has broken the world record for tree-hugging after he hugged 1,123 trees in 60 minutes.
    60-Year-Old Makes History By Becoming Winner Of A Miss Universe Pageant

    60-Year-Old Makes History By Becoming Winner Of A Miss Universe Pageant

    Alejandra Rodríguez has made history by becoming the first 60-year-old contestant to win Miss Universe Buenos Aires.
    Young Fan Who Received Taylor Swift’s ‘22’ Hat In Sydney Dies From Brain Cancer

    Young Fan Who Received Taylor Swift’s ‘22’ Hat In Sydney Dies From Brain Cancer

    Nine-year-old Swiftie Scarlett Oliver has died after losing her battle against brain cancer.
    Gold Watch Sells For $2.27 Million, Breaking Record For Titanic Memorabilia Sales

    Gold Watch Sells For $2.27 Million, Breaking Record For Titanic Memorabilia Sales

    A gold pocket watch recovered from the body of the richest man on the Titanic has sold at auction in the UK for a record-breaking AU$2.3 million.