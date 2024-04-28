King Charles To Resume Public Duties After Cancer Diagnosis

In February, the palace revealed that the 75-year-old king had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer detected in tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Although Charles continued with official state business, the diagnosis led him to postpone public engagements to begin treatment and rest.

"His majesty's treatment program will continue but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties," a Buckingham Palace representative said.

"His majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise."

Although it was too early to say how much longer his cancer treatment would last, the representative said his doctors were "very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King's continued recovery".

No further details about his condition or his treatment were given, in line with the usual stance on medical privacy.

With AAP.