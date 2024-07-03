Melbourne’s ‘Best-Looking’ Real Estate Agent Ad Divides Aussies

P&G Real Estate sales consultant Noah Rezaie has his face plastered all over the outer Melbourne suburb with ads that read, “Voted #1 Best-Looking Agent in Narre Warren South*” with a cheeky little disclaimer.

“*Voted by my mum,” it reads beneath a photo of the real estate agent dressed in a three-piece suit.

The tongue-in-cheek ad had Aussies divided, with many believing it to be a poor move to get sales.

“Well there you have it, I can actually think less of real estate agents,” one Reddit user wrote.

“At least he admits he needs zero skills to do his job,” another said.

“If they hadn’t cropped the photo, it’d show his brown (faux) leather shoes, no socks,” another wrote.

However, there were plenty of Aussies who thought the ad was hilarious.

“This is going to be an unpopular opinion … but a real estate agent’s job is to get your house seen, talked about, and sold. You’re all talking about him … this guy knows his sh**,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Ahh he got you, hook line and sinker! Next time, Just ignore these f***wits,” another person wrote.

“This dude’s funny, now I want to buy a house,” another added.

“Honestly this kind of advertisement would get me to see the person. Good sense of humour and doesn’t take themselves too seriously,” another wrote.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Rezaie’s assistant Melissa Wilson said that the campaign had been a “team effort” and fine by the real estate agent who “doesn’t take life too seriously.”

“There’s been a couple of agents that we know of in the southeast and even in the eastern suburbs that do sort of fun ads,” she said.

“Someone suggested [doing] it as ‘your most trusted agent’ in the area but Noah sort of said ‘no, let’s do something a bit more fun and make it the best looking’.

“I think it’s pretty well what we expected and thankfully the comments haven’t been too harsh,” she said.