Manchester City Fan Shoots Her Shot During FA Cup Final Celebrations

Premier League giants Manchester City are one step closer to claiming the Treble after beating cross-town rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

The historic win sent many City fans in the stands wild; however, one fan seems to have gotten a little carried away in her celebrations.

The unknown City fan was caught making a lewd gesture on live TV before cameras quickly panned away.

The woman was seen making a phone gesture with her hand, mimicking a phone, and appeared to say “Call me” before licking her lips flirtatiously.

We didn’t know Kate Langbroek was at the FA Cup.