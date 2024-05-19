Push To Ban Children Under 16 From Using Social Media

A recent survey found that 70 per cent of teens have had a negative experience online, one in three have been exposed to disturbing or traumatic content, and one in four have been cyber-bullied or sexually harassed on social media.

Experts warn it’s exacerbating the youth mental health crisis, with spikes in eating disorders, anxiety, depression, self-harm and even suicide in Australian teens. It’s also having a negative effect on how kids’ brains develop.

The Prime Minister has acknowledged the issue after announcing a $6.5 million age verification trial for social media in the budget.

South Australia is doing something - proposing children under 14 be banned from certain platforms.

But advocates want more, urging the federal government to immediately raise the age kids can join social media age from 13 to 16.

Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli has co-founded 36 Months, a campaign calling on the social media age to be raised to 16.

Speaking to The Project, Wippa said as a father of three children, he is “representing the parents at home and the kids doing it tough”.

“If you took it away, or they didn't have it, they wouldn't realise what it was and what it's doing,” he said.

“In time we'll look back and go, ‘Did we really do that to our kids? I don't want to be in that position.” Wippa explained the frontal cortex does not properly develop until around the age of 20, and social media exposes kids to a “minefield”.

“If I had it my way, social media, start it 18, the frontal cortex as it develops is in charge of the decision-making, the emotions, and we don't have that in place than to be exposed to what's out there is an absolute minefield,” he said.

“To Mr Albanese or Mr Dutton, if you were to make this an election promise, you would win the vote of every parent. I'll leave it with you guys. We have to do something.”