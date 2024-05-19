The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested During PGA Championship

Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested During PGA Championship

The lawyer representing the world's top golfer Scottie Scheffler insists that the American is prepared to go to trial should the charge of assaulting a police officer not be dropped.

Scheffler was arrested on Friday morning after trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club in heavy traffic caused by an earlier, unrelated accident in which a male pedestrian died after being struck by a shuttle bus. 

According to the police report, Detective Bryan Gillis stopped Scheffler's car and "attempted to give instruction" to the Masters champion, who is competing in the US PGA Championship. 

The report alleges Scheffler refused to comply and "accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground". 

Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic, with an arraignment set for Tuesday. 

Second-degree assault is a felony, the other three charges are misdemeanours. 

"They'll either be dropped or we'll go to trial because he didn't do anything wrong," Steve Romines, Scheffler's lawyer, told Golf Channel. 

"So we're not interested in any sort of settlement negotiations or anything like that. It was just a big miscommunication. 

"There had been a traffic fatality down the road and so there were differing traffic directions going on and traffic control officers were advising different things. 

"Scottie was advised by one officer to go around and turn left into the facility. But the officer who charged him obviously didn't know that. So, that's where the miscommunication occurred." 

Speaking about Tuesday's arraignment, which he said could be rescheduled, Romines added: "We will enter a plea of not guilty and get the next court date." 

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told local media outlets on Saturday that there is no police bodycam footage of Scheffler's arrest. 

"The officer did not have bodycam footage turned on during the incident," Greenberg said. 

"We will release footage that we have. To my knowledge, we have not yet discovered any video of the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr. Scheffler." 

Greenberg said that footage from a "fixed camera" across the street from the entrance to Valhalla would be released in the coming days. 

With AAP.

Push To Ban Children Under 16 From Using Social Media
NEXT STORY

Push To Ban Children Under 16 From Using Social Media

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Push To Ban Children Under 16 From Using Social Media

    Push To Ban Children Under 16 From Using Social Media

    Around Australia, parents are facing an unwinnable battle against social media.
    Queenslander’s ‘Genius’ Hedge Trimming Hack Has Some Aussies Concerned

    Queenslander’s ‘Genius’ Hedge Trimming Hack Has Some Aussies Concerned

    A Queensland man’s creative method for trimming a tall hedge in his front garden has been hailed as the epitome of "work smarter, not harder" despite some having concerns about its safety.
    Hoards Of Aussies Swarm To Aldi For The Annual Snow Gear Sale

    Hoards Of Aussies Swarm To Aldi For The Annual Snow Gear Sale

    Hoards of Aussies swarmed Aldi stores all over the country for their biggest sale of the year.
    Power Nap Competition Held In South Korea And Where Do We Sign Up

    Power Nap Competition Held In South Korea And Where Do We Sign Up

    South Koreans have gone head-to-head in the calmest competition ever, a power nap comp.
    Employee Nearly Cancels Family Holiday After Manager’s ‘Ludicrous’ Annual Leave Rule

    Employee Nearly Cancels Family Holiday After Manager’s ‘Ludicrous’ Annual Leave Rule

    An employee was nearly forced to cancel her family holiday that she had planned months in advance due to a company rule that gave those in more senior positions priority annual leave.