Pilot Takes Corgi On A Bathroom Break After Their Plane Was Delayed For Hours

TikToker @alisonwonderland shared a video about her recent delayed flight on United Airlines.

The video showed the pilot walking a corgi out onto the tarmac and to a patch of grass so that the dog could relieve itself.

"Our pilot offered to take this lady's dog to the toilet while we were stuck on the runway for 2.5 hours cos we weren't allowed off," the video was captioned.

"Protect this man at all costs," she added.

A comment made on the video was made by a woman, Katie O'Regan, who claimed to be the corgi's owner.

Katie said she and Lucy, the dog, both made it home safely!

Image: TikTok/@alisonwonderland