Prince To Posthumously Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirmed the celebrities who have been whittled down for a tribute on the famous Hollywood Boulevard.

Hollywood legend Jane Fonda and UK actor and comedian Alan Cumming are among the film selections.

Television stars chosen include Fran Drescher and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who will have a joint ceremony.

As well as Prince being posthumously honoured, Keith Urban, Depeche Mode, The B-52s, The Isley Brothers and Busta Rhymes head the music honourees.

Chamber of Commerce chairman Peter Roth said: "Each honouree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields."

The honourees have two years to book their induction ceremony, otherwise it will expire.

With AAP.