The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Prince To Posthumously Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Prince To Posthumously Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

The late rock star Prince, David Beckham and Green Day are among the celebrities chosen to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirmed the celebrities who have been whittled down for a tribute on the famous Hollywood Boulevard.

Hollywood legend Jane Fonda and UK actor and comedian Alan Cumming are among the film selections.

Television stars chosen include Fran Drescher and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who will have a joint ceremony.

As well as Prince being posthumously honoured, Keith Urban, Depeche Mode, The B-52s, The Isley Brothers and Busta Rhymes head the music honourees.

Chamber of Commerce chairman Peter Roth said: "Each honouree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields."

The honourees have two years to book their induction ceremony, otherwise it will expire.

With AAP.

Pilot Takes Corgi On A Bathroom Break After Their Plane Was Delayed For Hours
NEXT STORY

Pilot Takes Corgi On A Bathroom Break After Their Plane Was Delayed For Hours

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pilot Takes Corgi On A Bathroom Break After Their Plane Was Delayed For Hours

Pilot Takes Corgi On A Bathroom Break After Their Plane Was Delayed For Hours

A pilot has gone above and beyond to help a pooch that was stuck on a plane for hours on the tarmac.
Annual Inflation Jumped Higher Than Expected To 4% In May

Annual Inflation Jumped Higher Than Expected To 4% In May

The monthly consumer price index rose four per cent over the 12 months to May, above expectations and up from the 3.6 per cent increase in April.
Travis Kelce Gushes About Taylor Swift And Shares The Moment He Fell For Her

Travis Kelce Gushes About Taylor Swift And Shares The Moment He Fell For Her

NFL star Travis Kelce has spoken about the moment he fell for Taylor Swift, saying the pair "kept it between us as much as we could".
Sydney’s Iconic Luna Park Up For Sale

Sydney’s Iconic Luna Park Up For Sale

Sydney’s iconic Luna Park is up for sale for the first time in two decades.
Petition Launched To Make Bluey The Mascot For The 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Petition Launched To Make Bluey The Mascot For The 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Preparations may be ramping up for the Olympics in Paris, but one Aussie is already planning for Brisbane's turn in 2032.