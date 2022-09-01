The Project

Dolly Parton Announces New Dog Apparel Brand ‘Doggy Parton’

Our pet pooches will be barking from 9 to 5 with Dolly Parton’s new pet apparel collection ‘Doggy Parton’.

It’s well known that the superstar singer loves a business venture. 

 

From Dollywood to hiring out her iconic tour bus, Dolly does what she wants. 

 

And now, the 9 to 5 superstar is venturing into pet apparel with her new collection ‘Doggy Parton’. 

 

Partnering with SportPet Designs, Dolly’s new collection will feature fringe-trimmed cowgirl dresses, concert t-shirts, bedazzled harnesses and of course a blonde wig so your dog can have the luscious blonde locks like Dolly herself. 

 

 

"'Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little 'Dolly' flair," Parton said in the announcement video on Twitter. 

 

A portion of the proceeds will be going to Willa B. Farms, a non-profit animal rescue organisation dedicated to improving the lives of homeless, neglected, abused, and abandoned animals. 

