Boston Trains Receive 'Googly-Eyed' Makeover To Bring Joy To Commuters

It has been confirmed that five Boston trains will now adorn a pair of large googly-eyes, but why?

Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, said in a statement on Friday, "After receiving public suggestions, our team found a safe way to install these 'googly' eyes on a limited number of vehicles ... as part of our ongoing efforts to bring moments of joy to our riders' daily commutes."

Arielle Lok is one of the founding members of the group "Googly Eyes on the MBTA", who in her initial blog post, stated simply, "This vision aims to inject a sense of fun into the daily commute. That is the only purpose of the eyes. There is no hidden or underlying message. We simply want googly eyes on the T."

Speaking with local radio station WBUR, she said she was thrilled the group had accomplished their mission.

"From the beginning, we were very, very straightforward with it," Lok said. "We only have one demand, and that's 'get eyes on the T.'"

Pesaturo says that the train's new look is just one of the "creative ways" the MBTA hopes to improve the rider experience, with "in-station musical performances and children's voice-over announcements" also a part of the initiative.

"We hope these initiatives, combined with our transit ambassadors' dedication and our staff's hard work on infrastructure upgrades, will continue to be a source of community connection and brighten someone's day," he said.