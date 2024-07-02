The Project

'Smell Training' Helping Fight Against Dementia

Whether it's your mum's perfume, grandma's cooking or freshly cut grass, sometimes you catch a whiff of something that really takes you back.

The ability for scents to trigger memories has long been proven, but the link doesn't stop there.

It turns out a declining sense of smell could be indicative of mental deterioration.

That's where 'Smell Training' comes in.

It's a form of therapy which involves training a patient's nose through regular exposure to a range of odours in order to improve their ability to correctly identify and differentiate between scents.

Studies have shown this method has led to a decrease in symptoms for seniors suffering with depression and improved the cognitive abilities of dementia patients, helping them recall words better than brain-training apps.

But even if you haven't been diagnosed with any such conditions, there are still merits to testing your nose, to see how much it knows.

"They are potentially going to further build their protective shields in the brain from future decline," smell training researcher Dr Alex Bahar-Fuchs said.

"Take out a number of pantry items, spices of fruit, and by a simple process of covering their eyes, they can test themselves with whether they can tell apart smells.

Major supermarkets would be broken up if found to be repeatedly price-gouging consumers under a coalition proposal.
