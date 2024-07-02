Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration Regarding New Vape Laws

The new laws imposing domestic controls on all vapes commenced yesterday (1 July 2024).
- The Commonwealth and all states and territories are committed to a national enforcement approach.
- The ABF is leading enforcement at the border. The TGA’s role is to lead enforcement work on illegal advertising and to assist the states and territories in relation to wholesale and retail supply, and commercial possession offences.
- TGA officers have been conducting visits from 1 July to retail stores to support education and warn about unlawful advertising, supply and commercial possession.
- Most stores were no longer advertising, and the proprietors asserted that they have disposed of or sold all of their vape stock. There was anecdotally a high level of awareness of the vape reforms.
- Enforcement activity by the TGA with states and territories will continue to occur throughout July and beyond.
- A surrender scheme for unlawful vapes allows businesses to surrender commercial quantities of vaping goods that were previously lawful but no longer lawful from 1 July 2024 to the TGA. To be eligible businesses must notify the TGA by 1 August 2024 at vapereturn@health.gov.au that they intend to surrender the vaping goods.
- All advertising of vaping goods has been banned unless expressly permitted by the TGA under strict conditions. Compliance and enforcement action has also commenced on unlawful advertising. o The TGA is already working with social media platforms and marketplaces to ensure compliance. o The TGA is looking at online retailers and will take action as appropriate.
- The TGA website vaping hub includes comprehensive information on the reforms, including information for retailers, consumers, prescribers and pharmacists, and others.