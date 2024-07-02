The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration Regarding New Vape Laws

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration Regarding New Vape Laws

Statement From The Therapeutic Goods Administration Regarding New Vape Laws

The new laws imposing domestic controls on all vapes commenced yesterday (1 July 2024).

  • The Commonwealth and all states and territories are committed to a national enforcement approach.
  • The ABF is leading enforcement at the border. The TGA’s role is to lead enforcement work on illegal advertising and to assist the states and territories in relation to wholesale and retail supply, and commercial possession offences.
  • TGA officers have been conducting visits from 1 July to retail stores to support education and warn about unlawful advertising, supply and commercial possession.
  • Most stores were no longer advertising, and the proprietors asserted that they have disposed of or sold all of their vape stock. There was anecdotally a high level of awareness of the vape reforms.
  • Enforcement activity by the TGA with states and territories will continue to occur throughout July and beyond.
  • A surrender scheme for unlawful vapes allows businesses to surrender commercial quantities of vaping goods that were previously lawful but no longer lawful from 1 July 2024 to the TGA. To be eligible businesses must notify the TGA by 1 August 2024 at vapereturn@health.gov.au that they intend to surrender the vaping goods.
  • All advertising of vaping goods has been banned unless expressly permitted by the TGA under strict conditions. Compliance and enforcement action has also commenced on unlawful advertising. o The TGA is already working with social media platforms and marketplaces to ensure compliance. o The TGA is looking at online retailers and will take action as appropriate.
  • The TGA website vaping hub includes comprehensive information on the reforms, including information for retailers, consumers, prescribers and pharmacists, and others.
Coalition Reveals Plans To Break Up Major Supermarkets
NEXT STORY

Coalition Reveals Plans To Break Up Major Supermarkets

Advertisement

Related Articles

Coalition Reveals Plans To Break Up Major Supermarkets

Coalition Reveals Plans To Break Up Major Supermarkets

Major supermarkets would be broken up if found to be repeatedly price-gouging consumers under a coalition proposal.
'Smell Training' Helping Fight Against Dementia

'Smell Training' Helping Fight Against Dementia

Whether it's your mum's perfume, grandma's cooking or freshly cut grass, sometimes you catch a whiff of something that really takes you back.
This Is Why You Might Have A More Recognisable Face Than Other People

This Is Why You Might Have A More Recognisable Face Than Other People

Do people always think they know you? Do you just have one of those familiar faces? Well, you might have ‘cousin face’.
Mount Fuji Introduces Climbing Fees To Combat Over-Tourism

Mount Fuji Introduces Climbing Fees To Combat Over-Tourism

Mount Fuji has introduced a climbing fee and daily visitor caps in response to overcrowding on trails, as Japan continues to grapple with an overabundance of tourists.
Nearly Half Of Aussie Pet Owners Let Their Furry Friends Share Their Bed

Nearly Half Of Aussie Pet Owners Let Their Furry Friends Share Their Bed

A new survey has revealed that 48.7 percent of Aussie pet owners let their furry friends sleep in their beds with them.