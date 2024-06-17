Aussies Believe They Hit Their Prime At 51 Years Old

The study by Australian Seniors found that while 57 per cent of those over 50 don’t think they’ve hit the prime of their life, those who have believe that age is around 51.

The Gen Seen Report 2024 surveyed more than 5,000 Australians over the age of 50.

Nearly half of Aussies aged over 70 said they think the happiest time of their came after turning 50, with many believe wisdom, life experience and life satisfaction peaked with age.

But sadly, one in four Aussies feel they have no more peaks left in their life once they have hit 50, and is part of the Australian Seniors Research Series.

Nine in 10 said they feel stereotyped for being an older Australia, while the survey also found that seven in 10 believed they became ‘less visible’ after their 50th birthday, while 26 per cent felt they had been patronised.

The research hopes to shed light on the “disparity between societal views” and encouraging seniors to “defy stereotypes, take up space, and reclaim our voice”.