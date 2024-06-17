The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Aussies Believe They Hit Their Prime At 51 Years Old

Aussies Believe They Hit Their Prime At 51 Years Old

According to a new survey, Aussies feel they hit their prime at about 51 years old.

The study by Australian Seniors found that while 57 per cent of those over 50 don’t think they’ve hit the prime of their life, those who have believe that age is around 51.

The Gen Seen Report 2024 surveyed more than 5,000 Australians over the age of 50.

Nearly half of Aussies aged over 70 said they think the happiest time of their came after turning 50, with many believe wisdom, life experience and life satisfaction peaked with age.

But sadly, one in four Aussies feel they have no more peaks left in their life once they have hit 50, and is part of the Australian Seniors Research Series.

Nine in 10 said they feel stereotyped for being an older Australia, while the survey also found that seven in 10 believed they became ‘less visible’ after their 50th birthday, while 26 per cent felt they had been patronised.

The research hopes to shed light on the “disparity between societal views” and encouraging seniors to “defy stereotypes, take up space, and reclaim our voice”.

Protestors Gather Outside Parliament House As Chinese Premier Visits
NEXT STORY

Protestors Gather Outside Parliament House As Chinese Premier Visits

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Protestors Gather Outside Parliament House As Chinese Premier Visits

    Protestors Gather Outside Parliament House As Chinese Premier Visits

    Everyone knows long-distance relationships are hard, but, after a rocky patch, the Chinese Premier has visited Parliament House with one message: we’re committed to making this thing work.
    Donald Trump Rants About How Much He Hates Water-Saving Showers…again

    Donald Trump Rants About How Much He Hates Water-Saving Showers…again

    Donald Trump has marked his 78th birthday, addressing a fawning crowd in Florida and repeatedly dismissing his opponent in November's election, President Joe Biden, as too frail for a second term.
    23 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Same School Year

    23 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Same School Year

    Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a middle school in the US.
    Inside Out 2 Breaks Records With Strongest Ever Global Opening For An Animated Film

    Inside Out 2 Breaks Records With Strongest Ever Global Opening For An Animated Film

    Pixar’s Inside Out 2 had a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, bringing in an estimated US$295m worldwide.
    ‘Very Polite’ Bear Breaks Into Multiple Homes, Steals Frozen Chicken

    ‘Very Polite’ Bear Breaks Into Multiple Homes, Steals Frozen Chicken

    A ‘very polite’ bear has broken into four homes and a garage in California on a mission for meat, even managing to open a freezer and steal frozen chicken.